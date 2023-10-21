Monty Don announces ‘very very sad’ news about dog Nell just three years after beloved pet Nigel died

Television presenter Monty Don has shared the sad news on Instagram that his dog Nell has died. The announcement comes three years after his Golden Retriever, Nigel, also passed.

The Gardener’s World host is no stranger to sharing content of his pets on his Instagram page, which boasts more than 1.2 million followers.

Monty’s dog Nigel also died three years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Monty is ‘very, very sad’

In an Instagram post shared earlier today (October 21), Monty revealed to fans that his dog Nell died last night (October 20).

The 68-year-old initially had plans to share details about his upcoming book but put them on hold due to Nell’s death.

“She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now,” Monty wrote in his caption. ” We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear.”

He concluded: “So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad.”

Within his upload, Monty shared a wholesome snapshot of him holding Nell in his arms.

Fans share floods of support

Following the sad news, fans took to the comments to send their support and condolences.

“Oh I’m so so sorry, fly over the rainbow bridge Nell, where Nigel is waiting for you,” one user wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your beautiful dogs and gardens with us. The gardening community mourns with you. Sending lots of love,” another person shared.

“So so sorry, but be proud and pleased she had such a wonderful life and she is still with you in her beloved garden x,” a third remarked.

“Oh nooooo. I’m so so sorry. Sending lots of love. Beautiful beautiful Nell,” a fourth user commented.

Monty was left heartbroken in July 2020 when he revealed the news of Nigel’s death to Nigel. He later revealed a tribute to his beloved pooch – a large terracotta pot with Nigel’s picture and name engraved on it.

