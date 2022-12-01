Mollie King is mourning the loss of her dad, admitting she is “heartbroken beyond words” after announcing his death.

Mollie, 35, called her father Stephen her “hero” as she paid a loving tribute on Instagram last night (Wednesday November 30).

The former Saturdays singer’s sad news came just days after revealing she has become a mum for the first time.

Mollie King has announced her dad has passed away (Credit: ITV)

Mollie King pays tribute to her late dad

Sharing several family images of her father, Mollie confirmed Stephen passed away last week.

In the post’s caption, she indicated her dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour only a few months ago.

Her emotional words read: “Heartbroken beyond words.

“In August, my family’s world was shattered when my dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking)

‘You will be in our hearts’

Mollie went on by noting how Stephen “held on” and met Mollie’s baby daughter Annabella, who she shares with partner Stuart Broad.

“Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day,” Mollie continued.

“You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you.

We had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye.

“You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.”

Mollie concluded her touching address: “You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day.”

Friends and fans have offered Mollie their condolences (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Hold all your memories close’

Mollie’s post has been flooded with thousands of marks of sympathy from celebrity friends and followers.

Among those to send their love to Mollie were former bandmates Frankie Bridge and Una Healy.

Frankie wrote: “Love you xxx.”

And Una contributed: “I’m so sorry for your loss, he was such an amazing Dad and person. Love you so much. May he RIP.”

New mum Mollie King shares baby Annabella with cricketing fiancé Stuart Broad (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford also offered supportive words to This Morning presenter and former Strictly contestant Mollie.

She said: “Oh darling Mollie. I am so, so sorry to hear about your darling dad passing. Sending you and your family so much love.

“Grief is the price we pay for love. Hold all your memories close… nothing can take those away. Love you darling.”

And someone else offered: “Mollie I am heartbroken for you.

“At this incredible time of happiness with your beautiful new baby, the deep sadness of grief has come with the loss of your wonderful daddy.”

Read more: Mollie King announces birth of first baby in cute Instagram post

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.