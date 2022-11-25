Mollie King has announced the birth of her first baby in an adorable Instagram post.

The Saturdays singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star shared the news on Thursday.

She shared a photo of herself kissing her little girl, who looked super cute in a white, fluffy onesie.

The second picture in the post shows Mollie‘s partner Stuart Broad kissing their baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking)

Mollie King welcomes first baby with Stuart Broad

Alongside the images, Mollie gushed: “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love.”

Many of Mollie’s followers congratulated the star as her bandmate Rochelle Humes wrote: “Gorgeous,” followed by heart emojis.

Laura Whitmore commented: “The best!! Congrats to you both! So much love.”

Meanwhile, Una Healy said: “I am already so in love with her forever.”

Saturdays star Vanessa White wrote: “So beautiful! Congratulations!”

Mollie has announced the birth of her first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans also shared their congratulation messages as one person said: “Congratulations to you and Stuart on the birth of your daughter. She is so beautiful.”

Another gushed: “Annabella! Welcome little one! Huge congratulations!!”

Someone else wrote: “Another Saturdays baby,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Mollie announced her pregnancy back in June as she shared the news on Instagram.

At the time, she said: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Mollie King revealed her little girl’s name, Annabella (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mollie on Instagram

Last month, they discovered their baby’s gender with a sweet celebration with their families.

Mollie shared a video to Instagram showing her and Stuart popping balloons, which revealed pink confetti.

Mollie gushed: “Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget.

Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love.

“For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us.

“Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it.

Mollie was congratulated by her friends and fans (Credit: ITV)

“It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember. So… we’re having a….”

Earlier this month, Mollie spoke about going on maternity leave and choosing a baby name.

She said in a candid post: “So, maternity leave!!! Well, day one of it and I got taken down by a virus. Of course I did!

“My body clearly didn’t get the memo about having a bit of downtime before the baby arrives!!

“So while I’ve been getting my strength back @stuartbroad and I have been looking back at the photos from this special day where we celebrated our pregnancy with our families a few weeks ago.

“This afternoon we then also decided to share with them our top baby names and see their reactions!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

“It was so much fun actually saying them out loud. So now to make the final decision…”

Leave you congratulatory messages for Mollie and Stuart on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!