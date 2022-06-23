Mollie King smiling
Mollie King reveals she’s pregnant in sweet Instagram post

The Radio 1 star revealed the news with a sweet picture

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Mollie King has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The Saturdays singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 35, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday evening (June 22).

Mollie shared a snap of herself smiling as her fiancé, Stuart Broad, got down on his knees and kissed her belly.

Mollie King outside BBC studios
Singer Mollie King is pregnant with her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mollie King pregnant

She wrote: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Some of her former bandmates rushed to congratulate her, with This Morning‘s Rochelle Humes writing: “Best news ever.”

Frankie Bridge replied: “Can. Not. Wait!”

Mollie’s BBC Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson added: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents.”

It’s not always been smooth sailing for the happy couple.

They were first linked all the way back in March 2018. However, things went sour and they reportedly briefly split for five months in August 2018.

Reports claimed that things were then back on between the pair in February 2019.

Mollie King outside BBC studios
Mollie King shared the news that she’s pregnant on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stuart, 34, is one of the country’s most beloved cricket stars. He celebrated his 500th test wicket last summer and is one of England’s most successful bowlers.

He was also nominated for Sports Personality of the Year, which was eventually won by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

When are Mollie and Stuart getting married?

Meanwhile, the sports star recently opened up about their wedding plans after being asked if they had set a date yet.

Stuart told Express: “No we haven’t got as far as that but it’s certainly at the forefront of our minds and it will happen at the beginning of next year.”

He got down on one knee on New Year’s Day in 2021 while they were out for a walk together in London.

Mollie said excitedly on Instagram at the time: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you.”

