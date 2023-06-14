Miriam Margolyes branded ‘iconic’ by shocked fans as she poses topless in magazine shoot

Miriam Margolyes has been branded ‘iconic’ by stunned fans after posing in a topless magazine shoot with British Vogue.

The actress, 82, appeared on the cover of British Vogue with singers Janelle Monáe and Rina Sawayama for British Vogue’s Pride July issue. In the shoot Miriam can be seen sitting by a table filled with tea and desert treats as she sits topless.

Miriam Margolyes magazine shoot

Speaking to British Vogue about coming out in 1966, Miriam said: “I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal.”

Miriam Margolyes is gracing the cover of British Vogue for their July 2023 Issue (Credit: Tim Walker)

However, the actress revealed that her parents’ reaction was so hurtful that she regrets coming out to them. She said: “It hurt them and I don’t want to hurt people.”

Opening up about her pride of being part of the LGBTQ+ community, Miriam added: “I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

Miriam has been in a relationship with her long-time partner Heather Sutherland since 1967.

Miriam Margoyles, Janelle Monáe and Rina Sawayama are the cover stars of British Vogue’s July issue, focusing on ‘Pride & Joy’ (Credit: Tim Walker)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many fans gushed about Miriam’s shoot for British Vogue.

One person said: “Miriam Margolyes is a legend, pass it on #MiriamMargolyes.”

A second wrote: “I LOVE THIS – she is so different and not afraid to be herself. Love it!!!”

“Yes, yes, Miriam Margolyes! What a national treasure — topless at 82,” another added.

And a fourth person said: “When I grow up I want to be Miriam Margolyes.”

Someone else said on Twitter: “Miriam Margolyes being the cover of British Vogue this month is iconic and I’m absolutely LIVING for it!”

Another gushed: “Everything Miriam Margolyes says is [bleep] gold. Her whole philosophy and attitude to life is divine and I love her MADLY. Absolute icon.”

Others branded Miriam “our icon”.

We all aspire to be like Miriam!

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 20 June

