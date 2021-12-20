Millions of workers will be affected by the new sick note rules due to Covid – here’s how and why

The latest Covid news will affect millions of people in the UK who have previously required sick notes.

Anyone who needs a sick note to get paid will now no longer have to provide one for 28 days.

Normally, workers don’t need to show a note for the first seven days. However, after that, evidence is needed to get statutory pay and benefits.

Due to the rise in Covid, as of December 10, anyone who goes off work sick won’t be asked for one until after 28 days of sickness.

However, the new 28-day rule includes non-working days.

The government is implementing new Covid sick note rules (Credit: ITV)

Covid UK news: Change to sick note rules

It also applies to those on benefits like Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

The NHS is trying to get millions more people jabbed against coronavirus in the coming weeks.

Read more: GMB axed from schedule by ITV amid Covid furore

Boris Johnson has confirmed hopes the majority of Brits will be boosted before the end of December.

The rules are being changed to allow GPs to focus on doing more jabs.

The extended doctors’ note requirement will be in place until January 27, 2022.

Boris Johnson regularly keeps the country up to date on the latest Covid news via press conferences (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, after that, the rules will return to the normal seven-day period as before.

“To free up capacity for our GPs to support the ramping up of the Covid booster jab rollout, we’ve introduced Statutory Sick Pay changes today,” said a DWP spokesman.

“For any sickness absences which began on or after 10 December 2021, up to and including 26 January 2022, GPs will not need to provide employees with medical evidence of sickness, such as a fit note, for the first 28 days of absence.”

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Omicron restrictions next week.

What do you think of the latest UK Covid news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.