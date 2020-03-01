Michelle Keegan is bookies' favourite to do Strictly after quitting Our Girl

Actress Michelle Keegan has become the bookies' favourite to do Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The former Coronation Street star quit BBC's Our Girl in January to spend more time in the UK.

Bookies have now said this is the perfect opportunity for Michelle, 32, to do the dancing competition later in the year.

Michelle has become the bookies' favourite to do Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coral’s John Hill told Metro: "Michelle Keegan is very popular and we think she would be a big hit on Strictly where many punters are backing her to appear on the show this year."

Her odds on doing Strictly this year are currently at 3-1.

The bookmakers have also placed odds at 7-1 on her lifting the Glitterball trophy if she were to compete.

Back in January, Michelle announced she was stepping down from the "life-changing" role of British Army medic Georgie Lane, which she has played for the past four years.

Michelle quit Our Girl in January after four years (Credit: BBC)

The role saw Michelle spend months away from home as she filmed in places such as South Africa, Nepal and Malaysia.

Michelle told The Sun that she is now keen to pursue new acting roles.

She said: "I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

"Playing Georgie has been a life-changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

"I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet."

Michelle's husband Mark Wright previously did Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Mark said Michelle would be nervous doing Strictly (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

He previously spoke about Michelle doing the show but said she could be too anxious to take part.

He told Metro in December: "I mean never say never. I just think her nerves would go to another level, she gets quite nervous

"I mean I do, [but] I’m a bit more like, 'Come on, let’s just have it.' Whenever she watches me or when I’ve sent her the dance before she’s like, 'I don’t know how you do it!'"

