EastEnders’ Michelle Collins marries her partner in star-studded ceremony

Michelle Collins of EastEnders fame has finally tied the knot with her long-term partner, Mike Davidson, 38.

The couple got married at Islington Town Hall, London, this week, with the likes of Adam Woodyatt in attendance.

Michelle tied the knot this week (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Collins partner

The 60-year-old, who played Cindy Beale in EastEnders between 1988 and 1998, said “I do” at Islington Town Hall in London.

In pictures obtained by the Mirror, Michelle can be seen wearing a white jumpsuit, ditching the traditional wedding dress for something more low-key.

Michelle completed the look with a gold and white flower crown on her head.

The star was pictured smiling as she exited the town hall, hand in hand with her new husband.

Michelle and David have been together for over a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Michelle Collins’ wedding

In other pictures, Michelle and David stand out on the street and enjoy a glass of champagne.

Family and friends were in attendance yesterday – as well as some famous faces.

Adam Woodyatt, who played Michelle’s on-screen husband, Ian Beale, was at the wedding yesterday.

He rocked a more low-key look, opting for a striped shirt and trousers rather than a suit.

Lord Michael Cashman, who played Colin Russell in the soap, was in attendance too.

Michelle announces engagement

Michelle announced her engagement to David back in April of this year.

The former Coronation Street star uploaded a picture of herself and David walking around LA with a big engagement ring on show.

In another picture, Michelle shows off her ring while sitting outside a cafe. In another, she grins with her ring on display up a mountain.

“So this happened in #la he got down on bended knee while we were on the top of #temescalcanyon basically no one else around just us,” she captioned the post.

“It’s #beautiful and I’m #happy. #10years this April, about time I think,” she added.

