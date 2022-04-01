Michelle Collins announces she’s engaged to partner after romantic proposal

Michelle Collins has announced she’s engaged to her partner Mike after a romantic proposal.

The EastEnders star, 59, shared the happy news to her Instagram after Mike, 38, popped the question in LA.

Michelle first shared a photo of herself cuddling Mike while showing off her ring.

Michelle Collins engaged to partner

The second pic showed Michelle showing off her ring again while out in LA.

Finally, the last picture showed Michelle once again putting her hand up to showcase her ring while on a hike.

Michelle wrote: “So this happened in #la he got down on bended knee while we were on the top of #temescalcanyon basically no one else around just us.

Fans congratulated Michelle on her engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s #beautiful and I’m #happy #10years this April about time I think.”

Michelle’s followers rushed to congratulate her.

One said: “Best news of the day!! Congratulations to you both.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations darling girl! Best news ever.”

A third added: “So wonderful to hear that you have found love and happiness. You deserve it!

Michelle announced she’s engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Congratulations to you both. A beautifully romantic moment I’m sure!”

Michelle, who played Cindy Beale in EastEnders, previously opened up about her relationship with Mike.

She once hit back at critics over their age-gap and said she hates the word “cougar”.

Speaking to the Daily Star in 2018, Michelle said: “Mike is 22 years younger than me and I’m regarded as a predator. It drives me mad. People call him my toyboy beau. He’s nearly 35, for God’s sake.”

Michelle added: “He turned to me the other day and said, ‘Surely I’m not still your toyboy, am I?’

“I laugh about it now but it is annoying. And I hate that word cougar. I can’t stand it. I find it so demeaning. A cougar is a predator going around looking for young flesh. I’m certainly not like that.”

