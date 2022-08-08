Michael Owen sparks backlash with lavish display in sweet photo of reunion with daughter Gemma

Michael Owen was delighted to finally welcome his daughter Gemma home after she came second in the Love Island final.

The sports star celebrated his daughter’s return with a welcome home party and a BBQ with their family and friends in Chester.

But some fans weren’t happy with his lavish display at his incredible home.

Former football star Michael Owen reunited with his daughter Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Michael Owen reunites with his daughter Gemma

Gemma Owen did her family proud during her appearance on this year’s Love Island.

After coming second in the final with her partner Luca Bish, she returned back to her home and family in Chester.

Her dad Michael Owen is happy to have his daughter home and celebrated with a welcome home party at his huge mansion.

Michael is clearly delighted to have his daughter back and he shared his joy with his followers by posting a sweet snap of him and Gemma on Twitter.

In the photo, the pair poked fun at the show by siting together on the iconic yellow beanbag, with their incredible mansion casually in the background.

He captioned the tweet: “Welcome home, Gem.”

Many fans were quick to flood the comments to show their support to Gemma.

One viewer wrote: “Well done Gemma you were awesome. You did everyone proud. You have a wise head on your shoulders. All the best xx.”

Someone else said: “Brilliant, what a stunning level headed lady you have there, more mature than the older girls! She would have won if it was solo, good luck Gem.”

A third added: “Gemma did you so proud. I loved Gemma and Luca… Looking forward to seeing them progress, the only real couple in there.”

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Michael Owen receives backlash from fans on Twitter

In Michael Owen’s welcome home tweet to Gemma, it was hard not to spot the huge mansion poking out at the back of the photo.

The former footballer received a lot of backlash on from infuriated fans on Twitter, claiming that he’s showing off his lavish mansion.

One fan tweeted: “Read the room Michael. Cost of living crisis and you’re posting pictures of your mansion, spending a fortune on a party for your daughter who’s back from a trashy TV show that is everything wrong with society.”

Another said: “Is it the correct thing to do, to show your wealth when many in the country are facing ruin due to the cost of living.”

Someone else commented: “Alright mate, we get it. You have a big beautiful house.”

