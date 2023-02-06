Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen announces heartbreaking family loss as she admits she’s in ‘complete shock’

The daughter of Michael Owen, Gemma Owen, has opened up about a recent heartbreaking loss in her family and said she’s in “complete shock”.

Gemma, whose father is esteemed footballer Michael Owen, rose to stardom last year.

She competed in 2022’s version of Love Island, coming second alongside fishmonger Luca Bish. The pair have since separated.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish met on Love Island 2022 but are now separated (Credit: YouTube)

As if a public break-up wasn’t bad enough, Gemma, 19, is now experiencing grief due to the loss of a family pet.

One of her beloved horses, Sirius, passed away on Friday (February 3) and it’s left the reality TV star “heartbroken”.

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen mourns horse

Gemma is known for her fiery, infectious personality. Today, however, she took to Instagram to post a solemn message (February 6).

In a heart-wrenching announcement, Gemma opened up about the death of Sirius and how she’s feeling. She used a video which showcased different images of her with the horse.

“On Friday we lost my horse of a lifetime due to a sudden and severe illness,” she divulged. “Words can’t describe how much this horse meant to me and my family. He was truly one in a million.”

Gemma expanded: “Everyone who met Siz will know how amazing and caring his temperament was. He was taken far too soon. He has left us all heartbroken and in complete shock.”

She went on to explain that Sirius taught her so much and that she will “never be able to thank you enough”.

Gemma Owen has revealed her beloved horse Sirius has died after an illness (Credit: Heart Radio/YouTube)

Gemma concluded the message by saying: “I love you endlessly.”

The RSPCA website says that bereavement caused by the death of a pet can be just as difficult as human-caused bereavement. It provides grieving families with numbers for specialist support lines.

Fans react to Gemma’s post

It wasn’t long before fans and friends alike rushed to Gemma’s comment section. They wanted to show their support and offer her some words of sagacity to help her through this tumultuous time.

Fans have rallied around Gemma during this difficult time (Credit: ITV)

Love Island icon Molly-Mae Hague commented: “Gemma, I’m so sorry. This is beyond heartbreaking. Stay strong, beautiful.”

“Oh, my God, I’m so sorry, Gemma!” a fan wrote. “This is horrific. Sending so much love.”

Words can’t describe how much this horse meant to me and my family.

A third user said simply: “My heart is broken for you.”

And a fourth articulated: “So, so sorry for your loss. This is just horrible. Stay strong.”

Read more: Michael Owen sparks backlash with lavish display in sweet photo of reunion with daughter Gemma

Leave your condolences to Gemma and her family on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.