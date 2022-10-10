Michael J Fox and his battle with Parkinson’s disease has left fans of the legendary actor in tears.

The actor and former co-star Christopher Lloyd reunited once more at New York Comic Con on Saturday (October 8) and shared an emotional embrace.

However, it wasn’t just the sweet moment between the pair that had fans in tears – it was Michael’s appearance amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox reunite at #NYCC pic.twitter.com/8gw5AKalwX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 9, 2022

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite

Last weekend saw New York Comic Con take place in – you guessed it – New York.

The annual event saw a number of film and TV stars appear, including Marvel actor Oscar Isaac, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, and Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez.

Michael and Christopher of Back to the Future fame were also present at the enormous event.

Both actors attended a Back to the Future Reunion panel on Saturday.

The pair embraced as they greeted each other on stage, to rapturous applause.

Christopher was then seen helping Michael, who has suffered from Parkinson’s since 1991, sit down on a sofa.

A short clip of the duo’s hug has since gone viral on Twitter.

Michael and Christopher shared a sweet moment during the panel (Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Fans in tears over Michael J Fox’s appearance

Plenty of fans of the duo took to Twitter upon seeing the clip to gush over it.

Many confessed that the reunion had left them in tears, while were also in tears over Michael’s appearance amid his ongoing Parkinson’s battle.

“Seeing Christopher Lloyd hold Michael like that, got me emotional,” one fan tweeted.

“Michael J Fox is literally THE star from my childhood, so sad to see him like this. Cruel,” another wrote.

“I don’t know but I am tearing up seeing this moment. Michael J Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease early 1990s,” a third said.

“Seeing what the disease has done to Michael J Fox so far makes my heart hurt,” another said.

“Such a cruel disease and the way Michael has carried himself for so long is inspirational,” a fifth wrote.

“Michael J Fox is a true hero – in how he has fought Parkinson’s, the awareness and money he raised for the disease and never flinching from making a public appearance so we understand how much this disease can take away from his body but not him,” another tweeted.

The star spoke about his disease during the panel (Credit: YouTube)

Michael talks Parkinson’s

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 1991, however, he didn’t go public with his diagnosis until 1998.

Following his diagnosis, Michael became an advocate for finding a cure. He founded the Michael J Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research.

As his symptoms worsened, Michael reduced his activities. He retired in 2020.

During the panel, Michael opened up about his Parkinson’s.

“Parkinson’s has brought people who are still coming in, but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said.

“People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too,” he continued.

“It’s not about what I have, it’s about what you’ve given me: a voice to do that and help people.”

For more on Parkinson’s disease, visit the Parkinson’s UK website here.

