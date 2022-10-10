The ultimate Vicky McClure profile: Where does she come from, how old is she, and is she married?

Vicky McClure is deservedly recognised as one of the best-known and critically-acclaimed actresses in the country – but does she have a husband?

How old is she, and how did she find fame?

Over the course of her career she’s starred in some of the biggest dramas around, including Line of Duty and Trigger Point.

But did do you know her connection to fellow LoD star Stephen Graham?

Here's everything you need to know about Vicky McClure…

Vicky McClure as Lana in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Where is Vicky McClure from?

Vicky is from Wollaton, a suburb of Nottingham.

And she’s extremely proud of her Nottinghamshire roots.

Talking about the difference between London and Nottingham, she told The Guardian: “You’re all kind of living on top of each other and you don’t really get to know the community in the same way that you would in suburbia.

“I know everyone around here [in Wollaton]. I love my neighbours and everybody’s very normal to me, because I’m normal to them.”

Vicky also remembers a time when she went for an audition in London when she was 16 years old.

“They were awfully posh,” she told The Independent. “And I instantly heard how common I was, so I started to try and talk a bit properly.

“I remember straight away clocking it and just thinking ‘don’t do it, you’ve got to embrace your accent’.”

How old is she?

Vicky was born Vicky Lee McClure on May 8 1983.

That makes her currently 39 years of age.

Vicky McClure as Lol in This Is England ’90 (Credit: YouTube)

Which dramas has Vicky McClure been in?

When she was 15, Vicky was asked to audition for local director Shane Meadows‘ upcoming independent film, A Room for Romeo Brass.

He gave her the role of Ladine.

She – along with the rest of the cast and Meadows himself – was acclaimed by critics and the film became a cult hit.

However, for four years afterwards, Vicky couldn’t find another role.

She gave up acting and worked in retail, holding down jobs at shops such as H Samuel and Dorothy Perkins.

But, when she was 19, writer and director Shane Meadows came calling again, this time casting her in the movie, This Is England.

Starring alongside the likes of Joseph Gilgun and Stephen Graham, it was a connection that lasted for six years.

This Is England the movie became This Is England the TV series.

This Is England ’86, This Is England ’88 and This Is England ’90 followed.

Vicky won the BAFTA award for Best Actress for her performance as Lol in This Is England ’86.

An invitation to audition for Emmerdale followed (she turned it down), but she did appear in series 1 of the hit David Tennant and Olivia Colman crime drama Broadchurch.

And then, of course, came the juggernaut that was Line of Duty.

One of the most-watched and most-talked about series in British television history, Vicky played DI Kate Fleming from 2012 to 2021.

In between Line of Duty, Vicky has appeared in the moving and powerful BBC documentary Our Dementia Choir, and the subsequent sequel.

She also popped up on Celebrity Gogglebox with Line of Duty pals Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

Her role as Lana Washington in Trigger Point followed.

She’ll soon appear in Nottingham-based ITV thriller Without Sin.

Vicky McClure as DS Kate Fleming in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Can Vicky sing and dance?

From the age of three, Vicky took dance lessons, and auditioned for the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

So dancing has been part of Vicky’s formative years.

In fact, she has previously admitted that she wanted to be a dancer when she was younger.

Speaking to the BLANK podcast, she said: “I wanted to do tap, I wanted to do modern.

“Everything they could throw at me.

“I enjoyed the attention [and] I enjoyed performing for my mum and dad. I always loved pratting about, and dancing got rid of all that energy.”

Vicky also revealed she auditioned for the Royal Ballet!

Now, she regularly posts short videos on her Instagram account of her dancing to her favourite tunes.

When it comes to singing, she has produced an Instagram video featuring her and her Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar singing together during the filming of series six.

Vicky and boyfriend Jonny in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Vicky McClure have a husband? Does she have kids?

No, Vicky isn’t married. Yet.

In 2017, she announced that she and long-term partner, Welsh director Jonny Owen, were engaged.

They met on the set of 2013 movie, Svengali, but when it comes to actually walking down the aisle, Vicky isn’t sure when that will happen.

In one interview, she said: “We haven’t even booked it.

“I’d marry him tomorrow, but we’ve never got around to cementing the plan.”

Vicky is also step-mum to Jonny’s 20-year-old daughter, Katie, a DJ.

Where does she live?

Vicky and Jonny now live in her home town of Wollaton.

She often provides glimpses of life with Jonny inside their house – including her BAFTA trophy on a shelf in the living room.

In another interview with The Guardian, she said about Nottingham: “It’s just the best city, innit?”

And responding to why interviewers are sometimes shocked why she doesn’t live in the capital, she said: “Oh my God, it’s as if I’m living on the moon.

“It makes me laugh that it’s such a big deal. I find it more extreme that Martin Compston lives in Las Vegas.

“I live in my home town [and] I think people think, ‘Ooh, she’s doing it for effect’.”

Vicky’s done very well for herself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vicky McClure husband: Why weren’t they at the NTA Awards in 2021?

Sadly Vicky couldn’t make this year’s National Television Awards.

Taking to Instagram, she thanked fans for the award Line of Duty won.

“Hello there, I thought I had better do a little video just to say – oh my god thank you so much,” she said in a video.

“Sadly not a glamour NTA moment here but gutted I couldn’t be there. Absolutely gutted.

“So blessed and so grateful to everybody who voted for the show and everyone who voted for us in the acting category.

“You know we saw that you were all voting and it was so, so beautiful of you all to do that.”

McClure husband: How much is Vicky worth?

Thanks to her work on TV dramas such as Line of Duty, Vicky has amassed a very impressive net worth.

That’s according to the Idol Networth website.

It claims that Vicky is approximately worth a cool £13million, but this is very much unsubstantiated.

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure airs on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure – what’s her connection to dementia?

It’s been four years since the Wollaton-born star formed her choir of people living with dementia.

In 2022, she reunites with her singers, as well as some new members.

They record a charity single, becoming the first dementia choir to record at the legendary Abbey Road studios.

The disease is close to the actress’ heart.

She has previously spoken of witnessing dementia first-hand after caring for her grandmother “Nona” Iris, who died in 2015.

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure begins on Monday October 10 2022 at 9pm on BBC One, and BBC iPlayer.

