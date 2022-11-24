Max George has hit back at claims his relationship with Maisie Smith is “controversial”.

The Wanted singer hit back at the claims with a furious tweet yesterday – and issued a plea too.

Max George slams Maisie Smith romance claims

Yesterday saw Max take to Twitter to slam claims that his romance with Maisie is “controversial”.

The couple’s relationship has raised some eyebrows since they went public with it earlier this year.

One of the main reasons the relationship has been branded “controversial” is because of the age gap between Maisie and Max.

Max is 33, whereas Maisie is 21.

In a tweet for his 987.7k followers, Max tweeted saying: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’.

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

Fans defend Max and Maisie

A number of Max’s fans took to the replies to defend the singer’s relationship with Maisie.

“People are way too invested in other people’s lives than their own. As long as you two are happy there’s no problem, she is an adult and so are you, please don’t let it get to you, Max! Yours and Maisie’s relationship is no one else’s business! Keep being happy,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s a consenting adult? It’s not like she’s a teenager and you’re an adult. She’s a grown woman,” another said.

“Max, don’t let it get to you, please. You’ve got a lovely relationship, she’s a bundle of joy, you’re a bundle of joy, and you’re happy. That’s all that matters.”

“Just really annoying that people are so invested in what other people are doing rather than focusing on their own lives. Can tell you’re both happy and that’s all that matters,” a third wrote.

“Just ignore them, I know it’s extremely difficult but you giving people like that exactly what they want, airtime. If you’re happy it shouldn’t matter what anyone else thinks or says,” another said.

Max George and Maisie Smith announce big relationship news

In other Max and Maisie-related news, the happy couple announced some big news recently.

In a new interview with Hello, the couple revealed that they’re living together.

However, they “want to get a place together and have a base”.

“We live together now, but we’re constantly travelling around the country, with Maisie touring.

“We want to get a place together and have a base in London – and maybe somewhere in Manchester too,” Max said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maisie confessed that the 13-year age gap between them never enters her mind.

“You connect with who you connect with,” she said.

