Maisie Smith on GMB, Max George looking down on Loose Women
News

Max George slams claims romance with Maisie Smith is ‘controversial’ as he makes plea

Max and Maisie first met on Strictly back in 2020

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Max George has hit back at claims his relationship with Maisie Smith is “controversial”.

The Wanted singer hit back at the claims with a furious tweet yesterday – and issued a plea too.

Max George and Maisie Smith on Loose Women
Max and Maisie went official with their relationship this summer (Credit: ITV)

Max George slams Maisie Smith romance claims

Yesterday saw Max take to Twitter to slam claims that his romance with Maisie is “controversial”.

The couple’s relationship has raised some eyebrows since they went public with it earlier this year.

One of the main reasons the relationship has been branded “controversial” is because of the age gap between Maisie and Max.

Max is 33, whereas Maisie is 21.

In a tweet for his 987.7k followers, Max tweeted saying: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’.

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

Max George and Maisie Smith smiling
Max and Maisie met on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans defend Max and Maisie

A number of Max’s fans took to the replies to defend the singer’s relationship with Maisie.

“People are way too invested in other people’s lives than their own. As long as you two are happy there’s no problem, she is an adult and so are you, please don’t let it get to you, Max! Yours and Maisie’s relationship is no one else’s business! Keep being happy,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s a consenting adult? It’s not like she’s a teenager and you’re an adult. She’s a grown woman,” another said.

“Max, don’t let it get to you, please. You’ve got a lovely relationship, she’s a bundle of joy, you’re a bundle of joy, and you’re happy. That’s all that matters.”

“Just really annoying that people are so invested in what other people are doing rather than focusing on their own lives. Can tell you’re both happy and that’s all that matters,” a third wrote.

“Just ignore them, I know it’s extremely difficult but you giving people like that exactly what they want, airtime. If you’re happy it shouldn’t matter what anyone else thinks or says,” another said.

Max George and Maisie Smith look at each other on Loose Women
Max and Maisie had some big news (Credit: ITV)

Max George and Maisie Smith announce big relationship news

In other Max and Maisie-related news, the happy couple announced some big news recently.

In a new interview with Hello, the couple revealed that they’re living together.

However, they “want to get a place together and have a base”.

“We live together now, but we’re constantly travelling around the country, with Maisie touring.

“We want to get a place together and have a base in London – and maybe somewhere in Manchester too,” Max said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maisie confessed that the 13-year age gap between them never enters her mind.

“You connect with who you connect with,” she said.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Double Act now!

Strictly Sizzlers Max George & Maisie Smith | Loose Women

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Maisie Smith Max George Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Matt Hancock and Boy George on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Boy George breaks silence on claims he ‘bullied’ Matt Hancock
Hope brandishing a hammer in Coronation Street, inset, to the left, she looks deep in thought in Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope attacks her classmates with a hammer?
Karen Hauer on It Takes Two
Strictly: It Takes Two viewers express concern for Karen Hauer after Janette Manrara’s announcement
Boy George on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celeb: Boy George dealt huge blow as ITV ‘denies star’s request’ ahead of final
A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin speaks on GMB today
A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin ‘massively aggrieved’ over Channel 4’s ‘axing’ amid terminal cancer
I'm A Celebrity star Boy George looking shocked and Mike inset
I’m A Celebrity: Boy George makes shock Mike Tindall confession