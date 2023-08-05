Masked Singer star finally shares wedding photos on one-year anniversary of marriage

The wedding photos from the marriage of Masked Singer star Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have finally been shared.

Let You Love Me singer Rita, 32, wed her Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker husband, 47, in August 2022. They had been linked as an item since the year before when they got hitched.

The pair have remained tight-lipped concerning their nuptials following their big day. But now further details – and pics – from when they tied the knot have been distributed on social media.

Masked Singer star Rita Ora and her husband’s wedding photos

According to reports, the couple have enjoyed keeping aspects of what occurred on their wedding day on the low-down.

A caption in a post shared by @vogueweddings on Instagram revealed Rita has admitted: “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves.

“And, I love that we now get to share what really happened — and to do it on our one year anniversary no less!”

Rita Ora wedding details revealed

The wedding reportedly took place at their Los Angeles home, with Rita wearing a Tom Ford dress. She also wore two other pieces, by the same designer, for her celebrations.

Her one-shoulder white lace dress featured large bows, alongside a floor-length veil and chunky heels.

It has also been revealed to Vogue how the couple planned their wedding in a fortnight following her proposal to Jojo Rabbit director Taika.

It is believed only eight guests were in attendance, including Rita’s sister Elena and Taika’s daughters Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu. Their parents watched on via Zoom.

Furthermore, their wedding cake featured the message ‘We’re married [blanks]’ in red icing. And an afterparty featured an Elvis Presley impersonator.

We just all dressed up and got married.

Happy anniversary to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Credit:The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

“It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married,” Rita reflected.

Happy anniversary!

