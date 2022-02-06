The Masked Singer viewers have been fiercely debating a new topic; Rita Ora‘s hair.

Viewers of the Saturday night ITV show could not decide whether the singer’s hair do was nice or too much of a nod to the 80s.

Rita judged the show alongside the usual panel and guest judge Joan Collins (Credit: ITV)

The singer has been known for some of her style and outfit choices on past shows, but it was her hair that had viewers divided this week.

Rita had chosen to style her long golden blonde hair in a vintage wave with a swished fringe. She paired her dramatic hairstyle with an equally glamorous gold lamé dress.

However, fans couldn’t decide if the look was a hit or not.

Rita’s hair has split The Masked Singer viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did The Masked Singer viewers say?

Viewers of the ITV show took to Twitter to share their thoughts as the show aired on Saturday night. One viewer shared: “Catching up on @MaskedSingerUK what the [bleep] is going on with Rita Ora’s hair?!”

Another wrote: “Rita the 80’s called they want their hair do back.”

“Was #RitaOra’s hair tonight a Dynasty throwback because Joan Collins was on?” said another.

Similarly, another viewer wondered if the hair was inspired by guest judge Joan Collins. They tweeted: “#MaskedSingerUK looks like an episode of Dynasty with Joan Collins and @RitaOra with her hair.”

One fan even likened Rita’s hair to that of the Lion from The Wizard of Oz.

However, some viewers were fans of the hairstyle and thought Rita looked stunning with it. One fan praised the look, tweeting: “Loving the hairstyle tonight Rita.”

“This really suits you Rita,” said another.

A third agreed: “Rita Ora looks beautiful with her hair like that.”

The finale of the ITV show concludes next week as the three remaining contestants compete. Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda have made it to the final and are yet to be unmasked.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Heather Small, Will Young and Gloria Hunniford have been eliminated in previous shows.

The Masked Singer next airs on ITV on Saturday February 12 at 7pm.

