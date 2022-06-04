Mary Berry’s shock ‘criminal’ past after being arrested at the airport

Mary Berry has said she was once arrested while travelling through an airport with packets of flour and sugar in her suitcase.

The TV cook and food writer, 87, previously told Graham Norton: “I was arrested 25 years ago.”

Mary Berry mix-up

Mary explained: “I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients – flour, sugar – and put them all in little plastic bags.

“When I arrived at the airport the sniffer dogs made a bee-line for me.

“Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells.”

The former Great British Bake Off star said it was “alarming”.

She added: “When I was asked if I was going to make money from the stuff, I said, ‘I do and my fee has already been agreed’.”

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Making

Mary is appearing on BBC One today, as viewers get another chance to see The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Making.

The show follows a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as five exceptional home bakers are plucked from thousands in a national competition to find a brand new pudding to mark the Queen’s historic platinum jubilee.

The programme follows Fortum & Mason’s competition as it celebrates the monarch’s 70 years on the throne by finding an original and celebratory cake, tart or pudding fit for the Queen.

Following in the footsteps of the coronation chicken and the victoria sponge, this winning recipe will go down in history and become part of the British food story.

It features finalists, Kathryn, Jemma, Sam, Shabnam and Susan as their creations are judged by a panel chaired by Mary Berry.

You may well have tucked into the winning pudding already this weekend but in case you haven’t, no spoilers here!

