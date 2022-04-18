Fantastic Feasts host Mary Berry on the secret behind her tiny frame

Fantastic Feasts host Mary Berry is clearly no stranger to cake or baked treats packed with calories.

However, the much-loved 87-year-old TV fave maintains a slim figure, despite years of tasting baking contestants’ creations.

Back in 2014, Mary – who achieved fame alongside Paul Hollywood on Great British Bake Off – explained how she stays lean.

Mary Berry gets ready to bake on Fantastic Feasts (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fantastic Feasts star Mary Berry on staying slender

According to the Express, Mary revealed her dieting secrets during an appearance at the Hay Festival.

The baking star and food writer says ensuring she doesn’t overeat as key to being trim.

Read more: Mary Berry ‘bitten by bed bugs’ after BBC put her up in £25-a-night hotel

Mary also reflected on how, if she was overweight, she would have spoiled herself too much.

But what temptation she must have faced over the years, just to have one more slice…

Mary Berry was a Bake Off judge between 2010 and 2016 (Credit: The Great British Bake Off YouTube)

‘I’m very disciplined’

Mary reportedly told audience members at the time she eats smaller meals during filming for her telly shows.

She said: “I’m very disciplined. I make myself eat one piece of toast for breakfast. When I’m doing Bake Off, I eat soup for lunch.”

Mary also noted she had been “large” previously.

I make myself eat one piece of toast for breakfast.

She continued: “I know that if I were really quite big, people would look at me and say: ‘That’s what happens when you eat a lot of cake.’

“I know what puts on weight for me, its just over-indulgence.”

Mary previously spoke about how she resists over-indulging (Credit: The Great British Bake Off YouTube)

Mary and moderation

Bestselling author Mary also indicated she understands it isn’t easy to tackle temptation and retain her small waistline.

Suggesting it is necessary to ‘grasp the nettle”, Mary reportedly insisted that moderation is the best approach.

Read more: Mary Berry on the childhood battle that helped through grief of losing her adored son

She also indicated at the time there have been occasions when cooking is the last thing she wants to do.

Bringing up the example of coming home after a long day of production, Mary suggested she and her husband have settled on scrambled eggs for dinner.

Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts airs on BBC One, Monday April 18, at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.