Martine McCutcheon with her hair down being interviewed
News

‘Anxious’ Martine McCutcheon shares ‘emotional’ health update on Instagram

'Knowledge is power'

By Nancy Brown

Martine McCutcheon has shared an “emotional” health update with her followers on Instagram.

The former EastEnders actress shared an image of two books that are currently helping her navigate the menopause.

She also opened up about her symptoms, that she admitted have been causing her “anxiety”.

Martine McCutcheon with her hair down being interviewed
Martine McCutcheon has shared a health update with her followers on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Martine McCutcheon shares health update on Instagram

Posting on social media last night (March 1), Martine uploaded an image of two books – Meg Mathews’ The New Hot and The Hormone Balance Bible by Shawn Tassone.

In an open and honest admission, Martine then revealed how she’s been feeling lately.

“Not going to lie, I’m still trying to sort out my perimenopause issues,” she shared.

It feels like someone else has hijacked your mind!

“My emotions/anxiety have been so unpredictable.

“It feels like someone else has hijacked your mind!” she declared.

Martine then added: “I wasn’t aware of this part!”

Image of two books uploaded by Martine McCutcheon to Instagram
Martine has some support as she navigates the menopause (Credit: Instagram)

She also shared how she is attempting to overcome the “issues”.

She shared: “Trying to keep a sense of humour and keep learning. Knowledge is power and all that.”

‘I always struggle in January’

Martine recently returned from a sun-soaked trip to Dubai with husband Jack and son Raffery.

She shared pictures of the family holiday online, revealing it was “just the tonic” she needed.

“A brief but much needed work/holiday trip for some sea, sand and rejuvenation was the just the tonic we needed, after what seemed like the longest, darkest, coldest January EVER for me!” she said.

“I always struggle a bit mentally in Jan for some reason but this one was extra blah!

“BUT sunshine memories were made!”

She then added: “Some self healing and reflection whilst looking at the sea, was so lovely to do…

“Laughter – the best tonic of all was in abundance and some work was accomplished too. It was a win, win!

“I’m already thinking of my next Vitamin D fix!”

Read more: Martine McCutcheon details ‘massive family sacrifices’ and admits ‘I pine for him’ 

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Female health Health Instagram Martine McCutcheon Mental Health

Trending Articles

Ruth Langsford, Judi Love, Kaye Adams nd Carol McGiffin on Loose Women
Loose Women presenters’ whopping net worths ‘revealed’ from Ruth Langsford to Carol McGiffin
Prince Harry looks glum, King Charles pointing his finger and Meghan looking serious
Harry and Meghan break silence on Frogmore ‘eviction’ as real reason behind decision ‘revealed’
Phillip Schofield eating / Holly Willoughby covering her face with her script on This Morning today
This Morning segment under fire today as Phillip Schofield predicts ‘raging’ backlash from viewers
Madeleine McCann in a red dress and Julia on a live chat
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt on ‘dream come true’ as she shares news
Carol Kirkwood pulling a face
Mystery fiancé of Carol Kirkwood revealed as they look cosy on night out
Prince Harry looking unimpressed
Prince Harry news: Duke ‘stunned’ by ‘very final and cruel punishment’ from royal family