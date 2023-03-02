Martine McCutcheon has shared an “emotional” health update with her followers on Instagram.

The former EastEnders actress shared an image of two books that are currently helping her navigate the menopause.

She also opened up about her symptoms, that she admitted have been causing her “anxiety”.

Martine McCutcheon shares health update on Instagram

Posting on social media last night (March 1), Martine uploaded an image of two books – Meg Mathews’ The New Hot and The Hormone Balance Bible by Shawn Tassone.

In an open and honest admission, Martine then revealed how she’s been feeling lately.

“Not going to lie, I’m still trying to sort out my perimenopause issues,” she shared.

“My emotions/anxiety have been so unpredictable.

“It feels like someone else has hijacked your mind!” she declared.

Martine then added: “I wasn’t aware of this part!”

She also shared how she is attempting to overcome the “issues”.

She shared: “Trying to keep a sense of humour and keep learning. Knowledge is power and all that.”

‘I always struggle in January’

Martine recently returned from a sun-soaked trip to Dubai with husband Jack and son Raffery.

She shared pictures of the family holiday online, revealing it was “just the tonic” she needed.

“A brief but much needed work/holiday trip for some sea, sand and rejuvenation was the just the tonic we needed, after what seemed like the longest, darkest, coldest January EVER for me!” she said.

“I always struggle a bit mentally in Jan for some reason but this one was extra blah!

“BUT sunshine memories were made!”

She then added: “Some self healing and reflection whilst looking at the sea, was so lovely to do…

“Laughter – the best tonic of all was in abundance and some work was accomplished too. It was a win, win!

“I’m already thinking of my next Vitamin D fix!”

