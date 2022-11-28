Martin Lewis fans express concern over his appearance in new photo

Martin Lewis fans have expressed their concern over his appearance in a new photo uploaded to his Twitter today (Monday, November 28).

Fans took to the replies to air their concerns, with many expressing worry that the money-saving expert looks “tired”.

Found one of my original stripey shirts – from when I started out – in the back of my cupboard. Profiles of me always used to include something like “stripey-shirted” So I thought I’d wear it. It’s faded. Then again so have I! pic.twitter.com/BK1v49mvnG — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 28, 2022

Martin Lewis on Twitter

Earlier today, Martin took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with his two million followers.

The 50-year-old can be seen smiling for the camera while wearing a black and grey striped shirt in his office.

“Found one of my original stripey shirts – from when I started out – in the back of my cupboard,” he tweeted.

“Profiles of me always used to include something like ‘stripey-shirted’,” he continued.

“So I thought I’d wear it. It’s faded. Then again so have I!”

Despite it being a nice picture of the money-saving expert, it has sparked concern among some of his fans.

Martin’s fans are worried about him (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Martin’s snap

Some of Martin’s two million followers took to the replies expressing concern that Martin looks “tired”.

“Martin are you OK? Please make sure you’re taking time for you. You look tired,” one fan wrote.

“Not faded but unsurprisingly you look a tad bit exhausted,” another said.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

“You’re looking very tired Martin. Please look after yourself better,” a third commented.

Other fans were much more complimentary of Martin.

“Your kindness shows in your face,” one of his followers wrote.

“You’re gleaming, not faded Sir Martin,” another said.

“Still looking good, sir,” a third commented.

Martin’s followers rallied around him (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis attacked by trolls

The money-saving expert’s tweet comes just days after his fans rallied around him after he was attacked by trolls.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “I think after considering it carefully, this is my last post on Twitter… until Monday. Have a lovely weekend.”

Most of his followers were supportive of his decision to take a break.

“Have a great weekend off, my dude. If anyone has earned it, it’s you,” one follower said.

However, not all of his followers were impressed.

“Does poverty take a break over the weekend?” the troll tweeted. Martin’s followers, as expected, weren’t having any of it.

“Do you work 24/7?! Martin puts in considerable hours to help people, he needs time with his family & to recharge & maybe he still keeps his eye on the ball but doesn’t need to be on social media constantly,” one fan ranted.

“We all need self-care, me time.”

“Are you serious? Some people need time away from work. You however can continue working 7 days a week if you wish,” another said.

That’s them told.

Read more: Cost-of-living crisis: One item desperate Brits are clamouring for that could help cut heating bills

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.