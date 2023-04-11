Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has reportedly been dealt a huge blow following the end of the popular ITV series. And, while the star has yet to announce his next role, it seems Martin may have other things on his mind.

Martin owns a farm in Dorset, and has reportedly lost a planning battle with his local council. His neighbours reportedly plan on building a permanent traveller site next to his farm, which the actor previously opposed.

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes was dealt a big blow in a neighbourhood feud (Credit: Youtube)

Martin Clunes dealt huge blow in neighbour battle

Martin and some of his other neighbours allegedly opposed the plans for the permanent caravan site next to his 130-acre farm.

His neighbours, Theo Langton and Ruth McGill, are said to have lived in a mobile home on land they own for 25 years. The couple’s temporary licence to live on the site reportedly expired in 2020. They then subsequently applied to legalise the settlement and turn it into a permanent private residential traveller site, and have now had the proposal recommended for approval.

Martin and his wife Philippa lodged an objection to the plans along with several neighbours. They claimed the site would ruin the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. According to the Mirror, their planning agent Will Cobley said Martin and his wife believe that the area is a “wholly unsuitable” location for a traveller site and pointed out the lack of access to basic services like electricity, water and sewage.

But the council has now reportedly backed the plans.

Martin gave a glimpse at his home during a lockdown interview on This Morning (Credit: Youtube)

Martin’s 130-acre farm in Dorset

Martin and his wife Phillippa bought the Grade II listed former vicarage in the village of Powerstock, Dorset in 2001. They moved in permanently in 2007 and have apparently made use of their 130 acres of land. They have horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens.

During an appearance on This Morning, the Doc Martin star said that keeping horses on his farm has inspired his daughter’s career. He said: “Everything sort of makes way for the horses, that’s very much our sort of primary thing, and that’s what my daughter’s studying and what she wants to do for the rest of her life, so and we all have our own horses and love working and hanging out with them.”

