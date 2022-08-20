Mark Wright reveals one very important house rule for guests who visit him

Presenter Mark Wright has revealed his number one house rule for guests who enter his and Michelle Keegan‘s home.

The presenter, 35, and his wife will soon be moving into their £1.3 million mansion in Essex, which is nearing completion.

Speaking about his rule for visitors, Mark told The Sun: “My only rule with people is when you come to my house I want you to feel like it’s your own.

“Don’t ask, just go to the cupboard, grab what you want and feel at home.”

Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keagan will be moving into their home

Though the couple bought the property for £1.3 million, they had it demolished and rebuilt.

Therefore it is now reportedly worth around £3.3 million.

The house which is painted in white, certainly looks like a dream fairy-tale containing lots of open space.

Mark also revealed that his nephews will love the home.

He said: “My nephews will love being at my house. I’ve made sure it’s safe for my nephews to come round. They’re gonna love it. They’re going to be in the pool with me.”

It’s certain that the two are excited to get into their new pad, but things haven’t been easy.

Stressful times

Mark revealed the whole process of house building had been “stressful”.

He said he’d “be in a better place” when it’s done as he wants it to be “a dream” with no mistakes.

The presenter, who is currently training for the London Marathon after being forced to pull out last year due to a calf tear, said he’s unlikely to ever build a house from scratch again.

Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015 after meeting in Dubai in 2012.

