mark wright banned by itv
News

Mark Wright reveals one very important house rule for guests who visit him

He's about to move into his new home with wife Michelle Keegan

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Presenter Mark Wright has revealed his number one house rule for guests who enter his and Michelle Keegan‘s home.

The presenter, 35, and his wife will soon be moving into their £1.3 million mansion in Essex, which is nearing completion.

Speaking about his rule for visitors, Mark told The Sun: “My only rule with people is when you come to my house I want you to feel like it’s your own.

“Don’t ask, just go to the cupboard, grab what you want and feel at home.”

mark wright and michelle keegan
Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keagan will be moving into their home

Though the couple bought the property for £1.3 million, they had it demolished and rebuilt.

Therefore it  is now reportedly worth around £3.3 million.

The house which is painted in white, certainly looks like a dream fairy-tale containing lots of open space.

Mark also revealed that his nephews will love the home.

He said: “My nephews will love being at my house. I’ve made sure it’s safe for my nephews to come round. They’re gonna love it. They’re going to be in the pool with me.”

It’s certain that the two are excited to get into their new pad, but things haven’t been easy.

Mark Wright has posted on Instagram about becoming an uncle to his younger brother's son
Mark is looking forward to his home being complete (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Stressful times

Mark revealed the whole process of house building had been “stressful”.

He said he’d “be in a better place” when it’s done as he wants it to be “a dream” with no mistakes.

The presenter, who is currently training for the London Marathon after being forced to pull out last year due to a calf tear, said he’s unlikely to ever build a house from scratch again.

Read more: Mark Wright reveals his ‘health anxieties’ on Loose Women after cancer scare

Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015 after meeting in Dubai in 2012.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon and Judi Love on Loose Women today
Stacey Solomon told by Loose Women co-star she’s ‘gone too far’
Paddy McGuinness Sue Barker
Paddy McGuinness on A Question Of Sport leaves fans all saying the same thing
Coronation Street Alma with broken heart
Coronation Street fans ‘heartbroken’ and ‘furious’ over tragic storyline
Kate Garraway and her husband, Derek Draper, who is battling the impact of Covid
Kate Garraway’s heartbreaking confession about her marriage to Derek Draper
Ruth Langsford looking shocked on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford shows off hair transformation on Instagram as she reveals she ‘went for the chop’
Chloe Madeley baby
Chloe Madeley shares first photo of newborn daughter and reveals cute name