Mark Wright posts cute birthday tribute to Michelle Keegan as she turns 33

Mark Wright took to Instagram to wish his "senorita" a happy birthday.

Michelle Keegan is celebrating her 33rd - and Mark did not let it go unrecognised.

He posted a series of snaps of the pair out and about along with an adoring message.

The throwback photos included a shot of them dancing at their wedding.

In a nod to the current lockdown restrictions, Mark wrote: "Happy birthday to my senorita @michkeegan.

"I can’t wait to... Dance with you like nobody’s watching.

"Sing like nobody’s listening and party like there’s no tomorrow."

Mark said he can't wait to party with Michelle once lockdown is over (Credit: Splash News)

Intimate snaps

Several of the other images also seemed to be taken abroad on holiday.

One shows the Our Girl actress in the party spirit after covering one shoulder with glitter and sequins.

She and Mark can be seen laughing, hugging, dancing, and kissing in the intimate photos that follow.

They gave fans a rare insight into their relationship.

Mark and Michelle married in 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Devoted Mark also shared some fun photos from their wedding dance.

He lifted Michelle into the air Dirty-Dancing style.

Another one was presumably taken soon after as he carries his bride on his back.

Celebrity messages

Plenty of fans and fellow celebrities commented on the post to send well wishes to the couple.

Eamonn Holmes wrote: "Hey Mr Mark, big respect to you for how you've been there for Arg. A friend in need is a friend indeed."

Scarlett Moffatt wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful xxxx"

Footballer Jamie O'Hara remarked: "Couple goals."

And Keith Lemon added: "Appy birfday Keegan!"

