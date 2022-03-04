Mark Wright breaks silence on claims he’s been ‘banned by ITV’

Mark Wright has finally broken his silence on recent reports that he’s been “banned” by ITV.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to slam the “nonsense story” earlier today (Friday, March 4).

Mark Wright addresses ‘banned’ by ITV claims

Reports claimed Mark was in hot water with ITV

Last week it was reported that Mark had been sensationally blacklisted by ITV.

It was alleged that the reason behind Mark‘s ‘ban’ was that he had quit The Real Games – a new sporting challenge show – via text.

A source had claimed to The Sun: “Bookers who are working on shows aren’t going to be approaching Mark to appear. His reputation has gone massively downhill since he walked away from The Games.”

Mark Wright slams reports he’s been “banned” by ITV

Mark hit back

Today, Mark took to Instagram to slam the reports.

The 35-year-old posted a picture of a headline about him and his wife, Michelle Keegan, being seen for the first time since he was “banned” by ITV.

Mark wrote a lengthy caption for his 1.8 million followers to see.

“Refrained from commenting on this nonsense story for over a week because it’s a nonsense story and there’s plenty of much more important stories worry about in the world,” he wrote.

“Because it is being constantly repeated, here’s my comment.”

“I’m absolutely not banned from ITV,” he revealed. “In fact, I’m doing a show for ITV in three months from now.”

He then went on to say that he hadn’t even signed a contract to do The Real Games – the show he allegedly quit.

What else did Mark have to say?

It was believed that the only ITV event Mark would be allowed to do was Soccer Aid

Mark continued, writing: “I ‘called’ the producer (not ‘text’) to tell her I had change of heart on the show.”

Mark put this down to having “too many commitments in place already” to be able to work on the show.

The star then went on to say that the media outlet he’d screenshotted wasn’t to blame for running the story.

Read more: Mark Wright replaced by Dancing On Ice star on Holly Willoughby show after ‘bruising text’

“They can only believe what the person who is making this up is telling them,” he said.

Prior to Mark’s slamming of reports, it was believed that the only ITV event the star was going to be allowed to take part in was Soccer Aid.

Mark has been a regular fixture at Soccer Aid since his first appearance in 2016.

