Mark Wright replaced by Dancing on Ice star on Holly Willoughby show after ‘bruising text’

Mark Wright has been ‘blacklisted’ from appearing on ITV shows, according to a tabloid report.

The former TOWIE cast member, 35, has been reportedly banned from ITV after ‘quitting The Games by text’.

The Sun claims Mark, Michelle Keegan‘s husband, will be snubbed by talent bookers as execs feel “bruised” by his ‘quitting’.

Mark Wright and ITV: What happened?

Reports claim fitness fanatic Mark dropped out of upcoming series The Games – which will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff – after the first day of filming.

He reportedly signed up for the show earlier this year and filmed in Manchester on February 15.

However, Mark apparently had a change of heart.

And instead of calling producers, he reportedly texted about his withdrawal from the series.

He has since been replaced with Wes Nelson in the line up, which includes Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

A source told the tabloid: “Wes signed up for the show a couple of weeks before Mark pulled out and is a great addition.

“He was reluctant as he wants to be taken seriously as an artist but in the end he knows it’s good exposure for his music.

‘Mark’s name is mud’

A source claimed the ex The Only Way is Essex reality hunk’s name is now “mud” with the broadcaster.

They reportedly told The Sun: “Bookers who are working on shows aren’t going to be approaching Mark to appear.

“His reputation has gone massively downhill since he walked away from The Games.”

His reputation has gone massively downhill.

Furthermore, the source reckons Mark may only feature on Soccer Aid due to his longstanding association with the event… and because he will be ‘just one face among many others’.

Nonetheless, they indicated Mark will not receive any new approaches from ITV.

The source added: “Those at the top have been bruised by this and it feels like a huge snub.”

ED! has approached representatives for Mark and ITV for comment.

‘ITV was gobsmacked’

According to a previous report, bosses were incredulous that Mark dropped out

A source claimed: “ITV were gobsmacked when Mark pulled out after the first day of filming.”

They continued: “Rather than call to explain what had happened Mark sent a text. It went down like a lead balloon.”

The source went on to add Mark explained he was going to be “too busy to commit”,

However, his dropping out was an editing problem for programme makers as he had already been filmed appeared in the background of many shots.

