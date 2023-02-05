The Chase star Mark Labbett makes shock confession after 10-stone weight loss

The Chase star Mark Labbett has made a shock confession after his huge weight loss.

Quiz champion Mark, best known to viewers as The Beast, has lost a whopping 10 stone.

Mark Labbett has lost more than 10 stone (Credit: ITV)

He shunned celebrity options like surgery and fad diets, instead focusing on cutting down and eating healthily.

Now he has revealed that the changes he made have had a huge effect on him.

Mark has opened up about how he cannot even finish a Sunday roast anymore.

I have a standard carvery and I struggle to finish it.

Speaking about his weight loss journey and how he lost the weight, Mark told The Sun: “I think the major one – I’ve said various ones but they all chip in. Exercising the dog, the diabetes medication helped, running around my five/six year old during the pandemic.

“One of the major thing, I notice that people say I eat a fraction of what I normally eat. I have a standard carvery and I struggle to finish it – I eat so less but I drink so much more liquids, so my stomachs filled up.”

Mark Labbett opens up about weight loss

And he confirmed he had hit a major milestone.

“The last time I was in a pair of 38 jeans was 1989, so I’m feeling quite good about that,” he added. “I think I’m down to 20 stone, I lost around 10 stone.”

Meanwhile, Mark has been on a weight loss journey since 2020.

Back during the height of the pandemic, Mark revealed that he had lost a whopping five stone following a suspected bout of Covid.

Although he never got tested for the virus, Mark explained that he suffered “uncontrollable spells” of fever.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday at the time, Mark opened up about his struggle with the suspected Covid, as well as his weight loss journey.

Mark Labbett has been on a weight loss journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained that at the end of February 2020, he got suspected Covid.

“Because the testing capacity was so limited then, I never formally got a test,” he said.

“But all I can say is that for two weeks I had a complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life.”

Mark then explained that as a “self-proclaimed fatty”, he knew that his weight could make Covid more severe for him.

He said he knew that he needed to lose weight, or potentially put himself at even more of a risk.

“I basically didn’t eat for two weeks. But since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to,” he said.

