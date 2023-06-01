Madeleine McCann police share major update after search of Portuguese reservoir

There’s been an update in the Madeleine McCann search of a Portuguese reservoir, it has been reported.

Police have been searching at the reservoir since May 23.

The reservoir in question (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Madeleine McCann reservoir search update

Last month, it was reported that police in Portugal were going to be searching a reservoir close to where the missing child was last seen.

The search was meant to last two days, however, it would be extended if anything of significance was found.

The Barragem do Arade reservoir near Silves was searched twice in 2008. However, nothing was found.

Christian Brückner – who police believe kidnapped and killed Maddie – once referred to the reservoir as his “little paradise”. He is believed to have been at the reservoir days after Maddie’s disappearance. Clues found in his stash of photographs led reportedly led them to the reservoir.

Divers have been exploring the depths of the reservoir, as well as conducting digs in the surrounding woodland.

Police issue update on Madeleine McCann reservoir search

Today (Thursday, June 1), it has been announced that police have found a “number of items” during their search at the reservoir. These items may be linked to Maddie’s disappearance.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters spoke to the MailOnline about the findings.

“A number of items were seized as part of the investigation. These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

“Whether individual items actually have a connection to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be said,” he then continued.

“The investigations conducted here in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for a long time,” he then added.

Kate and Gerry have been searching for their daughter since 2007 (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Analysis of findings could take ‘months’

Cops have also taken samples of soil from the area too. However, it doesn’t seem as though results will be coming any time soon.

It’s believed that analysis of the soil could take “months”. Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “German officers have gone through more than 8,000 pictures belonging to Christian B.

“That forensic work led them to Barragem – but there are other places that have come up in the pictures too,” they said.

“Detectives are seeking to work out where they are and why Christian B was taking pictures of those places.”

