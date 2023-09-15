Madeleine McCann case against Christian B set to collapse as key witness ‘about to withdraw evidence’

In Maddie McCann news, the case against Christian B is reportedly set to collapse as a key witness is about to withdraw evidence.

An ex-friend of Christan B previously made a damning statement against the convicted pedophile. However, he is now reportedly threatening to stop helping.

Maddie McCann news: Case against Christian B on verge of collapsing?

The police’s case against the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case appeared to collapse last night (Thursday, September 14).

A damning statement from a former friend of Christian B has become the cornerstone of the case led by German police.

Helge B was a friend of Christan B when they lived in the Algarve around the time Maddie disappeared.

Helge B told police that Christian made a confession to his pal while they spoke about Maddie’s disappearance at a music festival.

Christan B allegedly told Helge, “She didn’t scream”, implying he had kidnapped the toddler.

German police’s case against Christian B to collapse?

However, a source close to the German probe is now claiming that Helge B is “wobbling” and threatening not to help any longer.

Speaking to The Sun, the source said: “Word is that Helge B is about to withdraw his evidence.

“He was paid a huge sum to repeat his statement in a German newspaper and now he’s pulling the plug. It just goes to show you what type of people you are dealing with — and their credibility as witnesses,” they then added.

Helge B’s decision could be the final blow in the bid to bring Christian B to court for the suspected abduction and murder of Maddie.

Maddie McCann news: Helge B’s statement still ‘holds weight’?

However, according to prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, he is unaware of Helge’s alleged change of heart.

But, he insisted that his statement would still carry weight.

“Anyone who has said something must be measured by it. Witnesses are subject to the duty of truth — they have to testify. You can’t just choose something like that,” he said.

Helge’s threats to back out reportedly comes after it was reported that Christian B had been sending letters begging friends to back him if he goes on trial.

Christian B is currently in prison for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in the Algarve.

