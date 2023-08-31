Spanish FA boss’ mother hospitalised after going on hunger strike following kiss-gate

The mother of Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales has been hospitalised after going on a hunger strike following her son’s kiss scandal.

Rubiales’ mother went on a hunger strike to protest at the way her son has been treated in the wake of the World Cup kiss-gate.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso at the World Cup Final (Credit: BBC)

Spanish FA boss under fire for kissing player at Women’s World Cup final

Earlier this month, Spain played England’s Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup final in Australia. Spain won 1-0.

As the Spanish players went up to collect their medals, the president of the Spanish FA, Luis Rubiales, kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Rubiales came under fire for his actions. However, he defended himself by claiming that the kiss was consensual.

However, Hermoso later claimed that the kiss wasn’t consensual. An inquiry into Rubiales’ behaviour was launched and the 46-year-old was handed a temporary suspension from his post by FIFA.

Rubiales has continued to protest his innocence and resist mounting calls for him to resign.

Jenni Hermoso is at the centre of a storm (Credit: Shutterstock)

Mother of Luis Rubiales goes on hunger strike

Following Rubiales’ suspension, his mother, Angeles Bejar, as well as members of the family, decided to protest.

They locked themselves inside the Divina Pastora church in Motril, Southern Spain.

Speaking to the Spanish news agency EFE, Bejar said that she would also be going on hunger strike “indefinitely, day and night”.

She then added that the “inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”.

However, it’s now been reported that Bejar has been hospitalised.

Luis Rubiales’ mother has gone on hunger strike (Credit: BBC)

Mother of Luis Rubiales hospitalised amid hunger strike

A local priest, Father Antonio, told Reuters news agency that Bejar had been taken to hospital in Montril yesterday (Wednesday, August 30).

“She had not been feeling well because of the heat and everything else,” he told reporters.

“Her feet had become swollen and she was very tired. She had also become very anxious,” he then added.

EFE said that Bejar had responded positively to treatment and had been discharged from the hospital. She was accompanied by her son when she left.

