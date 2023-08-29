Everything that’s played out since Spanish kiss-gate kicked off

Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final has sparked days of controversy.

On Sunday, August 20, Spain beat England in the Women’s World Cup Final. However, their victory over the Lionesses has been overshadowed by the behaviour of Spanish FA President, Luis Rubiales.

Here’s everything that’s played out since the Spanish kiss-gate kicked off two weeks ago.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso after the World Cup Win (Credit: El Indipendentie / YouTube)

Sunday, August 20 – Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso after World Cup victory

After the World Cup final – which Spain won 1-0 – the Spanish players went up to collect their medals and lift the coveted Women’s World Cup Trophy.

Spanish FA President Rubiales was one of the dignitaries waiting to greet and congratulate the Spanish players.

The 46-year-old gave the Spanish players big hugs as they went up to collect their medals. However, when it was Jenni Hermoso’s time to greet Rubiales, he grabbed her and kissed her on the lips.

Monday, August 21 – Luis Rubiales apologises after criticism

Rubiales was slammed by football fans and the public alike, with many criticising him.

Spain’s Minister for Culture and Sport, Miquel Iceta, branded Rubiales’ actions as “unacceptable”.

“It seems unacceptable to me,” Iceta told broadcaster RNE. “We’re in a moment of equality, of rights and respect for women. We all have to be particularly careful in our attitudes and our actions. I think it’s unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her.”

As the criticism built, Rubiales issued an apology. In a video, he said he was “sorry to those who were offended” by his actions.

Tuesday, August 22 – Thursday, August 24 – Hermoso speaks out

The pressure continued to build for Rubiales, with even the Deputy Prime Minister of Spain saying Rubiales needs to stand down from his role.

After a few days of silence, Hermoso finally spoke out on Wednesday, August 23. “My union, FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency, TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter,” she said.

On August 24, an inquiry was launched by FIFA.

Jenni Hermoso hit back at claims the kiss was consensual (Credit: BBC)

Friday, August 25 – Rubiales lashes out

Despite it being largely expected that he would resign, Rubiales announced on August 25 that he would not be stepping down.

“Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football?” he fumed at the RFEF assembly.

“Let me tell you: I’m not going to resign,” he then continued. “I’ve come under a lot of pressure. Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I’m going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there’s no reason to [remove me], it won’t happen.”

He also claimed Hermoso said he could give her a “little peck”.

Friday, August 25 – Hermoso hits back

However, in a statement, Hermoso claimed that the kiss wasn’t consensual. “I want to make clear that not in any moment did the conversation occur that Mr. Luis Rubiales references, and much less that his kiss was consensual. In the same way, I want to reiterate how I did in that moment that what happened was not enjoyable.”

Along with 80 other Spanish players, Hermoso said she wouldn’t be playing for Spain again until there was a change of leadership in Spanish football.

The Spanish FA then threatened to sue Hermoso over her comments and alleged defamatory claims.

Rubiales refused to resign (Credit: BBC / RFEF / YouTube)

Saturday, August 26 – Rubiales suspended

FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days the following day.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, Aug. 24,” FIFA said in a statement.

The Spanish FA responded with a statement hitting out at Hermoso once more. In response, 11 members of the Spanish team’s coaching staff resigned. The manager – Jorge Vilda – wasn’t one of them. However, he later issued a statement slamming Rubiales.

“I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been harmed by the inappropriate behaviour that our until now top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognised,” he said.

Monday, August 28 – Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike

Following Rubiales’ suspension and the launching of a sexual assault probe, members of his family locked themselves in a church in Motril, Spain, in protest of the way he was being treated.

Rubiales’ mother, Angeles Bejar, was also confirmed to be on hunger strike until the “inhuman, bloodthirsty witch hunt which my son is being subjected to” ends.

