The prison sentence for Lucy Letby has been confirmed today after she was found guilty of killing seven babies and attempting to murder six more during her time working on a neo-natal ward.

Letby had been on trial as she denied killing seven babies and attempting to kill more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester hospital.

On Friday (August 18), it was confirmed that she had been found guilty. Letby used insulin and air to inject newborns while working on the neo-natal ward.

On Monday (August 21), sentencing took place at Manchester Crown Court. Judge Mr Justice Goss said Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison as he sentenced her to a whole life order.

Letby refused to attend the court sentencing, which saw the families of the victims heartbreakingly speak out.

Lucy Letby sentenced to life in prison (Credit: Photo by CHESHIRE CONSTABULARY HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Lucy Letby sentence

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters on Monday it was “cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims”.

Judge Mr Justice Goss said in court today: “The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving. But in each case you deliberately harmed them. There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions. You knew that the last thing anyone working in the unit would or did think was that someone caring for the babies was deliberately harming them.”

He also said: “The impact of your crimes have been immense. Life-long harm has been caused, all in horrific circumstances. Loving parents have been robbed of their cherished children and others have t live with the physical and mental consequences of your actions.”

Delivering the sentence, Judge Goss said: “You are now 33 and were over 21 when you committed the offences. You should spend the rest of your life in prison. Lucy Letby, on each of the seven offences of murder and the offences of attempted murder I sentence you to imprisonment for life. Because of the seriousness of the offences is exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply. The order of the court is a whole life order on each and every offence. You will spend the rest of your life in prison.”

Nurse Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Letby trial

Letby was found guilty of attempting to murder six other babies at the hospital. The methods included deliberately injecting them with air, overfeeding them and poisoning them with insulin, the BBC reported last week. However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other babies.

She faced 22 charges in total.

Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder. The jury deliberated for 110 hours and 26 minutes. According to reports, Letby cried in court as the guilty verdicts were given.

In addition, her mother reportedly broke into a series of sobs and at one point, she shouted out: “You can’t be serious. This cannot be right.”

