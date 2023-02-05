Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

The couple shared the heartwarming news today (February 5).

Followers rushed to congratulate the pair on their new arrival.

The actress wrote: “Our beautiful boy. 30/01/2023.”

She shared a picture showing herself and Ryan beaming alongside their newborn for OK! Magazine.

Fans gushed over the photo as one said: “So happy for you both. Congratulations.”

Another added: “Congrats to you both.”

A third wrote: “Ahhhhh congratulations, enjoy the newborn bubble it’s magical.”

Lucy announced her pregnancy last year, revealing the gender back in December.

The 27-year-old former Coronation Street actress shared the exciting news that she was expecting a boy.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Lucy said that she kept her baby shower gender-neutral, before announcing the news

She said: “We found out the gender at 16 weeks. Obviously we weren’t bothered either way, but Ryan was so convinced we were having a girl.

“I’d been so sick at the beginning and neither of my sisters were sick when they were having their boys. And when you send people the 12-week scan, everyone tries to guess and everyone was saying, ‘It’s definitely a girl.'”

Lucy played Bethany Platt in Coronation Street until 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

But when she and Preston North End footballer Ryan were handed the envelope containing the baby’s gender, Lucy already felt she knew.

She added: “I knew. I just had this really strong feeling. The night before I said to Ryan, ‘I bet you £500 it’s going to be a boy.’ He still hasn’t sent me the money!”

Corrie star Lucy, who played Bethany Platt in the soap, and her boyfriend Ryan started dating in 2021. Ryan is from Liverpool and plays for Preston North End.

Lucy Fallon has been with Ryan since 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Former co-star Helen Flanagan’s ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair reportedly played cupid, introducing the couple.

They moved in together in September of the same year, with Lucy moving in to Ryan’s home.

