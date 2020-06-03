Love Island's Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague 'heartbroken' as puppy dies after just six days

Molly-Mae Hague was delighted when she received a puppy for her 21st birthday.

The gift, from partner Tommy Fury, was given to her last Tuesday.

But Mr Chai did not survive long enough to become a permanent member of the family.

One of the first things they did when Mr Chai came to live with the couple was to set up an Instagram account for him.

But he sadly didn't have much of a chance to use it.

In a lengthy post on Instagram stories, Molly-Mae told fans what had happened.

She wrote: "Tommy and I are utterly heartboken and shocked to even be writing this. Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away. "

Our whole world

Then she continued: "Chai became out whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him.

"We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe."

