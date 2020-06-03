The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Love Island's Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague 'heartbroken' as puppy dies after just six days

Mr Chai sadly passed away

Molly-Mae Hague was delighted when she received a puppy for her 21st birthday.

The gift, from partner Tommy Fury, was given to her last Tuesday.

But Mr Chai did not survive long enough to become a permanent member of the family.

Mr Chai had his own Instagram account (Credit: Splash News)

One of the first things they did when Mr Chai came to live with the couple was to set up an Instagram account for him.

But he sadly didn't have much of a chance to use it.

In a lengthy post on Instagram stories, Molly-Mae told fans what had happened.

She wrote: "Tommy and I are utterly heartboken and shocked to even be writing this. Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away. "

Tommy got the pup for Molly-Mae Hague as a gift for her 21st (Credit: Splash News)

Our whole world

Then she continued: "Chai became out whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him.

"We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe."

Mr Chai had already become the couple's world (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae has been posting about the unrest in the US after the killing of George Floyd.

She appeared to reference this when she wrote that there are "far, far greater issues than this."

However, she still voiced her sadness over the loss of the dog.

She also shared that the pair were "hoping for clearer answers" from the vets as to what happened.

She added: "We just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation."

At the same time as giving her the puppy, Tommy also gifted a Louis Vuitton dog carrier.

