Love Island's Dani Dyer 'refuses to drink tap water in case it is poisoned by the government'

Reality star Dani Dyer worries the government might poison her.

The 24-year-old TV personality - who won Love Island in 2018 - has admitted she doesn't drink tap water because she's worried that the UK government might poison her.

Asked by presenter Kate Garraway whether she becomes dehydrated, Dani replied: "No, not at all."

She continued: "I studied history and I learned all about cholera and I sound so silly, but if that disease could kill that many people, how has it changed? I know it's silly and I sound stupid but I just can't drink tap water."

Read more: Gorka Marquez eyes Strictly Come Dancing comeback so daughter Mia can see him perform

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Dani explained: "I believe in it, I'm so passionate. I feel rude if I go to someone's house, I will drink it, but I'm looking at every mouthful."

Meanwhile, Dani recently claimed Love Island needs to be more diverse.

The actress has hosted the MTV dating programme True Love or True Lies? - which features couples of different sexualities, genders, and those who are less able-bodied - and Dani feels Love Island should follow suit.

Read more: Meghan Markle 'wants to be more involved in politics' on return to Canada

Dani said: "I think it is all changing as well now. I just think that's nice that True Love or True Lies? have brought that as well. But I definitely think it's gonna happen."

However, she isn't sure when such changes may take place.

She explained: "You can never say never. I'm not too sure, but you never know. I reckon so."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.