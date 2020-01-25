Gorka Marquez eyes Strictly Come Dancing comeback so daughter Mia can see him perform

Pro star Gorka Marquez is desperate to return to Strictly Come Dancing.

The 29-year-old hunk appeared in the main line up of the BBC show between 2016 and 2018 - and he's eager to return to the Strictly dance floor as soon as possible.

He told the Manchester Evening News: "I'd love to be back and I'd love to be back on the the dance floor with a partner.

"It's a great team at Strictly and my little one will be able to see me dance."

Read more: Joe Swash left 'fuming' and stunned as it is predicted he will get married in 2020

Gorka met his partner Gemma Atkinson on the show in 2017 - and the loved-up couple now have a six-month-old daughter called Mia together.

The Spanish star also noted how proud he is of how hard Gemma has worked in order to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

I'd love to be back on the the dance floor with a partner.

He noted: "I'm very proud of her. She couldn't train after giving birth and had to go to a healthy diet with juices and rest and recovery."

Gorka went on to add that some people can't believe pics of her working out are current ones, thinking they show her before she was expecting.

Read more: Ant and Dec fans in stitches as presenters share their 'sexy shower' version of the Dolly Parton Challenge

He is also keen for his daughter to see him in action on the dance floor.

But in the long term the pro dancer wants his child to chase her own ambitions, rather than necessarily following in his footsteps.

Asked whether he wants Mia to follow his path, Gorka said he wants he to be happy in whatever she may want to do - but notes she is blessed with rhythm.

He also reckons Mia may have inherited that from both her mum and dad, because they are both music lovers, with him a dancer and Gemma a radio DJ.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.