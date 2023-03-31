Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has opened up about the terrifying moment where she was rushed to hospital after her baby “stopped moving”.

The 28-year-old is going to be welcoming her first child in a matter of days.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips in terrifying hospital dash

Love Island star Shaughna was rushed to hospital recently after her baby “stopped moving”.

The star – who appeared on the show in 2020 – announced that she was pregnant back in October.

However, a few weeks ago, she terrifying moment when she felt her baby stop moving. The star spoke to OK! magazine about the incident.

“It massively made me panic and I told them I didn’t feel ready to give birth, but they kept me overnight and put me in a post-natal ward where babies had already been born,” she said.

Shaughna spoke about the incident (Credit: ITV)

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips on moment baby stopped moving

Shaughna then continued, branding the incident “traumatising”.

“I felt like I was being pushed into getting an induction when I wasn’t ready, so I had a really bad night, and especially being on a ward full of women that have just given birth and I was on my own, it was traumatising,” she told the publication.

However, things seemed to work out for the star in the end.

“Thankfully another doctor came the next day and told me I had other options, but now I am definitely ready for the baby to come,” she then said.

Shaughna announced her pregnancy back in October (Credit: Jeremy Vine on 5 / YouTube)

Shaughna’s pregnancy announcement

Back in October, Shaughna announced that she was expecting her first child with mystery boyfriend Billy.

The star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 1.4 million followers.

The 28-year-old posted a video consisting of clips of her having baby scans and showing off her pregnancy test.

“Our greatest chapter yet…,” she captioned the post.

“Ahhhhhhhhh I’m crying AGAIN. I cannot cannot CANNOT wait !!” Love Island champion Paige Turley commented.

“Awww congratulations darling lots of love xxx,” Billie Shepherd said.

