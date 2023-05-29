Love Island star Maura Higgins has increased security at her Essex home after it was targeted by raiders.

Sources close to the 32-year-old, who finished fourth on the fifth series of the TV show in 2019, claimed she has been left “shaken” after three masked men tried to steal vehicles at her property after ripping down one of the gates.

Last Wednesday (May 24), police were called after they shook and pushed the gate open.

A source told The Sun: “Maura was shaken up. Neighbours caught it all on CCTV and it was chilling to see three masked men ram through the gates and start trying to break into cars. Maura has lived in her gated community for three years and said she no longer feels safe.”

The source went on to explain: “There are a number of high-profile names in that complex and living in that area. It is worrying for everyone, including Maura. The complex has a real ­community feel so they are all supporting each other and the CCTV has been shared around. Maura is upping security on her car and at her home.”

Irish star Maura lives in a popular area of Essex, alongside the likes of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright.

Maura enjoys night out following robbery scare

Following the ordeal, Maura enjoyed a night out with friends in London on Saturday night. By chance, her Love Island best friend Molly-Mae Hague was at the same restaurant with boyfriend Tommy Fury, who treated her to a London trip for her birthday. Later, Molly-Mae shared a snap of the pair on Instagram.

Laura reached the final of Love Island with Curtis Pritchard in 2019. After that, she appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2020. Subsequently, she has regularly featured as an agony aunt and travel presenter on This Morning, too.

In July 2021, it was confirmed that she was dating Strictly Come Dancing‘s Giovanni Pernice. However, they split up four months later.

ED! has approached reps for Maura for comment.

