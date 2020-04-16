Love Island host Laura Whitmore sparks rumours she is engaged to beau Iain Stirling

Presenter and Winter Love Island host Laura Whitmore has sparked rumours she is engaged to comedian boyfriend Iain Stirling.

Snaps of the star, 34, out on a walk around a park in London emerged this week (Thursday, April 16).

Laura Whitmore sparked rumours she is engaged to beau Iain Stirling (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

And in the snaps, obtained by the Daily Mail, her left hand sports what appears to be a massive diamond ring.

Yellow and silver stones

The pictures seem to show the Irish beauty struggling to contain her glee as she uses her phone.

The ring in the pictures comprises a yellow stone and two smaller, silver-coloured stones.

I have discovered is that I quite like my boyfriend.

Only days ago, Laura joked that she 'quite likes' her beau Iain, who provides the narration for ITV2 reality show Love Island.

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle on the podcast Private Parts, she admitted she was worried at the prospect of being in lockdown with Iain.

The pair already lived together but did not see each other much.

Laura is in lockdown with (Iain Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Laura admitted she felt "very worried" at the start. She explained: "We live together, but we don't see a lot of each other.

"What I have discovered is that I quite like my boyfriend! It's such a huge relief as I wasn't sure which way it was going to go.

"What I have realised is, is that my dog is a pain in the [bleep]. He just follows me everywhere. Literally everywhere. Boyfriend is okay, dog is a little bit of a nightmare."

Pressures of the job

Laura presented the first ever winter series of Love Island after her pal Caroline Flack stepped away from the show, before her tragic suicide in February.

Laura presented the first winter series of Love Island (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

She revealed on JD's In The Duffle Bag podcast, back in March, she was concerned about the pressures that come with presenting such a high-profile show

Laura explained: "I love the show but I did have to think, 'Do I want to go back here?'

"Because as much as I love it, I know it's a big show and it throws you in the centre of all this attention that I didn't necessarily want, so you have to weigh up the good and the bad and it all came down to the fact that I love this show, so of course I wanted to do it!"

