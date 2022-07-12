Louise Redknapp wowed fans on Instagram yesterday as she posted a video of herself in a bikini flaunting her latest family holiday in the sun.

In the Instagram reel, a collection of videos showed Louise, her two sons Beau and Charles, and friends enjoying the sunshine and Greek food in Mykonos.

One video showcased the group soaking up the island’s stunning white architecture and cobbled streets. Another saw Louise and her friends enjoying shots at the local beach bar.

Louise Redknapp on Instagram

Louise’s youngest son Beau was filmed showing off his football skills on the beach and another video featured in the reel saw her eldest son Charles enjoying a gigantic pork rib.

The video reel was posted to the song ‘Summertime’ by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince. Louise captioned it: “Had the best time with my boys and our friends on our Summer Holiday… until next time Mykonos.”

Underneath the post, fans were in awe of Louise’s trip away.

One Instagram user commented: “Looking good Louise lovely smiles and family fun time,” followed by two heart eye emojis.

Another said: “Looks a beautiful place Louise, nice to see you having a great time and nice to see that beautiful smile.”

Louise enjoyed shots with friends on the beach (Credit: SplashNews)

In addition, a third user commented on Louise’s chosen holiday location: “I like the way of life where everything slows down to the pace, and the food. Like the Maltese and the Cypriots.”

English performer and presenter Denise Van Outen, also commented: “Gorgeous. Happy Holidays.”

Louise and her children

Louise is seen to have a very good relationship with her two sons, particularly with her eldest Charles.

The star enjoyed a family and friends holiday to Mykonos (Credit: SplashNews)

Last week she posted a photo of her and Charles ahead of his school leavers dinner.

The Instagram post was captioned: “So proud of my boy and my best friend. School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni,” followed by three crying emojis.

