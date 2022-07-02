Louise Redknapp and ex Jamie ‘proud’ as they share touching news about son

Louise Redknapp and ex-husband Jamie have shared their pride in their son after revealing some touching news.

The singer and her retired footballer ex-husband both took to social media to share the news that son Charlie, 17, has left school.

And after his leavers’ dinner – he’ll be heading to university.

Louise shared snaps with her son alongside the caption: “So proud of my boy and my best friend @charley_redknapp.

“School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni.”

Dad Jamie added his own post, writing: “Epsom college leavers ball.

“Wow! You guys were on! I’m so proud of you and the man you’re turning into @charley_redknapp.

“You have made incredible friends for life. Next stop US. #beardown. Ps we might have to work on your bow tie game have a word @_ss1708_.”

Louise Redknapp ‘snubbed’ by ex Jamie on Mother’s Day

Earlier this year Jamie was hit with a backlash after paying tribute to his new wife Frida – and ignoring ex Louise on Mother’s Day.

The footballing hunk was a day late with the post, but that’s not what riled some of his followers on social media.

As Jamie paid tribute to Frida with a selection of pictures of her holding their baby son Raphael, fans pointed out what they saw as a glaring error on Jamie’s part.

Jamie shared a sweet tribute to his “incredible wife”.

He said: “Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible wife. I’m so proud of you. Watching you with Raphael makes my heart melt. Love you.”

Many fans commented on the post, with lots of followers admitting that the sight of adorable Raphael made their “ovaries hurt”.

However, the cute tot wasn’t enough to distract from the fact Jamie didn’t pay tribute to Louise.

“And the mother of your two other kids?” asked one.

“What about the amazing beautiful woman that you have two amazing kids with!” another asked.

