Full breakdown of Louise Redknapp and Eternal LGBT drama as her bandmate breaks silence

Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan has walked away from the Eternal reunion, according to reports.

It was first reported on Saturday (September 23) evening that Louise and Kéllé, both 48, had pulled out over a row reportedly concerning LGBT festivals.

The Mirror claimed the 1990s R&B girl group had reformed ahead of tour in 2024. As Louise – then known as Nurding – departed the group in 1995, it would have marked the first time in nearly 30 years they had performed as a four-piece outfit.

However, according to the tabloid, Easther Bennett and Vernie Bennett “refused” to play certain gigs.

Eternal in 1994: From left – Kelle Bryan, Louise Nurding, Easther Bennett, and Vernie Bennett (Credit: Cover Images)

What happened with Eternal? Latest news

The Mirror’s report claims Louise and Kéllé were astonished by the development over the summer. They are said to have pulled out of the Eternal reunion immediately in June, leaving sisters Easther and Vernie to tour as Eternal.

A source is reported to have said: “Louise, Kéllé, Easther and Vernie had all signed up to perform a huge nationwide tour next year, culminating with a huge show at pop festival Mighty Hoopla, which is loved by the gay community.

“Then in June the girls received an email from Easther and Vernie who refused to play any gay festivals or Pride. They said they can’t support the LGBTQ community now it has an alliance with the trans community, a stance Vernie in particular has been public about on socials.

“Louise and Kéllé were stunned and pulled out immediately – Louise’s fan base is 98 percent gay men. She and Kéllé believe everyone is welcome to their shows. It’s a real shame for their fans who have been waiting such a long time for this moment.”

Full Eternal reunion tour looks to be off, going by reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Louise Redknapp breaks Instagram silence

Sharing an Insta Story on Sunday (September 24) evening, Louise made her backing for trans issues clear.

She shared a Progress Pride flag, including trans rights colours, as well as the words “Always & Forever.”

‘Always & Forever’ was also the name of Eternal’s first album, released in 1993.

It contained six top 20 singles, including memorable hits Stay and Just A Step From Heaven.

It was also the first album by a female group to achieve over a million sales in the UK.

Louise left the group before their second album in 1995. Eternal continued as a trio before breaking up in 2000.

Louise Redknapp posted a Progress Pride flag in a Story (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, just a few days, Louise shared a touching Instagram post about her time in Eternal to mark three decades since the release of Stay.

She wrote fondly in the post’s caption: “Happy 30th Anniversary to my Eternal girls Kéllé, Easther and Vernie. And most importantly THANK YOU to each and every one of you that has been there with us from day one buying every record, coming to every show and being so supportive over the last 30 years.”

Kéllé Bryan reacts

Loose Women panelist Kéllé also shared her stance on claims on Instagram on Monday (September 25) afteroon.

She said in a statement that another Eternal reunion – they previously came together again in 2014 for the Big Reunion, but without Louise – had been on the slate for several years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelle Bryan (@kelle.bryan)

However, Kéllé added it had been “tricky to arrange” for them to align their schedules for “the right opportunity and timing”.

Kéllé added: “My stance and allegiances have always been that I am an advocate for inclusion and equality for all.”

Eternal last performed together, but without Louise, in 2014 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views’

Meanwhile, Louise’s publicist Simon Jones issued a blistering statement to the BBC.

He is said to have alleged: “A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals.

“This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

“Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

“The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter. And neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community.”

The BBC has contacted Easther Bennett and Vernie Bennett for a response to the allegations. ED! has contacted both for further comment.

Read more: Blow for Louise Redknapp after new romance is revealed as star pulls out of Eternal reunion

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.