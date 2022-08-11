Lottie Tomlinson announced the birth of her baby on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, August 10) – and her family are over the moon.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger sister of singer Louis Tomlinson, announced the news on her Instagram story last night.

Lottie has had her baby (Credit: Instagram)

Lottie Tomlinson announces birth of baby

Last night saw Lottie announce the birth of her first child.

The 24-year-old uploaded a black and white snap of her newborn baby (but not its face) to her story.

The picture shows the baby’s tummy, legs, and little hands as it lies in a blanket.

“Dreams do come true,” Lottie captioned the heartwarming snap alongside a red love heart emoji.

She also tagged her partner, Lewis Burton, in the story too.

Lewis shared his pride on his story too (Credit: Instagram)

Lewis Burton baby

Meanwhile, Lewis also took to his Instagram story last night to share his pride over Lottie.

The 30-year-old uploaded a stunning picture of Lottie posing during a date night.

“Very proud of you,” Lewis captioned the snap.

“We are both very lucky to have you,” he continued. He then added a baby emoji to the end of his caption.

Lottie’s younger sisters also paid tribute to her, sharing her baby snap to their own stories.

“I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both @lottietomlinson @mrlewisburton,” Phoebe Tomlinson wrote.

Daisy Tomlinson, meanwhile, shared a picture of Lottie’s new baby alongside a picture of brother Louis Tomlinson‘s baby, Freddie, as she celebrated becoming an aunt for the second time.

Lewis and Lottie have been together since late 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lottie and Lewis announce pregnancy

Lewis and Lottie announced that they were expecting a baby together back in February.

Lottie revealed the news on her Instagram for her 4.6 million followers to see.

She uploaded two snaps to announce the news.

The first picture is of Lottie showing off her bare baby bump. The second picture uploaded by the entrepreneur is of her and Lewis smiling at each other.

“Just the 3 of us,” she captioned the post.

“Ahhhhhhh! Cannot wait for the new addition over the moon for you both,” her sister, Phoebe, commented.

“Finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much,” Daisy wrote.

