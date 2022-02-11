Lottie Tomlinson has announced she’s pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The couple have been together since 2020 and have now shared their happy news on Instagram.

On Friday, Lottie shared two photos – one of her showing off her bare baby bump and another of her and Lewis smiling at each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LT 🍒 (@lottietomlinson)

Lottie Tomlinson pregnant

Alongside the photos, Lottie – who is the younger sister of singer Louis Tomlinson – wrote: “Just the 3 of us.”

Lewis, who is the ex of Caroline Flack, commented on the post: “I love you both forever.”

The couple’s friends and fans were quick to express their congratulations.

Lottie shared the pregnancy news on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Lottie’s sister Phoebe wrote: “Ahhhhhhh! Cannot wait for the new addition over the moon for you both.”

Her other sister Daisy added: “Finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much.”

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips said: “Oh my god congratulations gorgeous girl!!!!”

One follower gushed: “My darling Lottie I’m so thrilled for you and lewis! Love you guys.”

Another added: “Oh my god, how exciting. Congratulations.”

Lottie pregnant with her first child with Lewis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lottie and Lewis reportedly hit it off back in the summer of 2020.

Lewis previously dated Caroline, who tragically took her own life in February 2020.

Lottie and Lewis apparently started to get to know each other in May of that year after meeting at a party hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale.

At the time, a source told the MailOnline: “They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed by mutual pals.”

What has Lottie said about being a mum?

Lottie, who tragically lost her mother and sister within three years, has previously opened up about her desire to be a mum.

She told the Mirror in July 2020: “I’m excited for the future – I’ve got a lot I want to do workwise and I’m excited to meet someone and have my own family. My sisters and I are really maternal, baby mad.

“What has happened has given me such a perspective on life, a strength and a resilience and anything that life throws at me, I feel like I can cope because I’ve got through the worst, horrible things.

“I’ve got an armour where I can deal with anything.”

