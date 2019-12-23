The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 24th December 2019
Lorraine Kelly reunited with lookalike daughter for Christmas

By Paul Hirons
Breakfast TV legend Lorraine Kelly has shared a selfie with lookalike daughter Rosie.

Mum Lorraine, 60, and Rosie, 24, were reunited for Christmas and enjoyed a festive tipple and lunch together.

Rosie, who lives in Singapore, joined her mum - host of ITV's Lorraine - in a central London Brasserie.

The smiley selfie showed Lorraine and Rosie quaffing fancy cocktails.

Lorraine captioned the image: "Perfect pre #christmas lunch with my @rosiekellysmith at @balthazarldn - she’s over on a flying visit from @singapore. #love #family #happy"

Hello #mumbai - @rosiekellysmith @steveandangussmith #india

It wasn't long before many of Lorraine's 321,000 followers took to the site to wish them a merry Christmas and to express shock at the two's likeness.

Celeb pal, Gaby Roslin said: "How wonderful. Enjoy every moment. Happy Christmas!"

Another wrote: "Merry Christmas ladies Looking great."

Mother like daughter.

"Mother like daughter," a third said.

Finally, a follower commented: "You two are so alike! What's that you are drinking Lorraine? Espresso martini? If it is it's big!"

Last year, Lorraine paid tribute to her only daughter, Rosie.

She told Prima magazine: "She was 21 when she moved to the other side of the world for work and is embracing a new culture in Singapore.

"She's being an independent woman doing amazing things.

"It's hard when children leave home anyway, but luckily her lunch hour is 6am for me so I can FaceTime her while I'm getting my hair done."

