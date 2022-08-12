Loose Women star Jane Moore wows in swimsuit as she shares sweet family news

Loose Women star Jane Moore has wowed fans in a stunning red swimsuit as she shared sweet family holiday pictures in Costa Rica.

Jane, 60, was sat up on a large tree trunk as she posed smiling with joy.

On her most recent Instagram post, she also shared images of the beautiful scenery along with images of her children.

The star wore a halt neck deep red swimsuit, which hugged her figure in all the right places. She paired the fit with some black sunglasses.

To finish the look, she had her slicked back with her fringe peeking through.

The journalist took to Instagram to share her holiday pictures with family, friends and fans.

Jane wrote: “Apologies for the photo dump but I’ve been waiting for this holiday with my daughters for three years and can’t quite believe we have finally made it after several Covid-related cancellations.

“We’re in #costarica and, wow, what a country. It feels like it belongs to the wildlife and we humans are mere guests.

“Our first stop was the #tinyhouse near Siquerres then on to stay in a school bus in #puertoviejo before heading to #tortuguero to see turtles, sloths and monkeys. Truly magical.”

Jane’s fans and co-hosts were supportive in her comment section as they commented on her beautiful holiday snaps.

Coleen Nolan commented: “Oh wow…. It looks amazing… I need to do this with Ciara.”

Meanwhile, Denise Welch said: “How fantastic!!! Will you plan my holidays please??!!!”

Jane wowed fans with her holiday photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, Jane also celebrated her daughter Ellie’s 30th birthday which was a big milestone.

A lovely photo was posted to Instagram of the pair of them as they both took a trip away.

The post was captioned: “Happy 30th birthday to my wonderful first born.

“Have just popped in to surprise her and her mates enjoying a weekend at this divine airbnb. They can’t get rid of me that easily.”

Jane Moore’s daughter

Fans took to the comment section and shared kind words to wish Ellie a happy birthday.

One user said: “Beautiful… just like her mum. Happy birthday sweetie.”

Another user added: “Happy birthday to your gorgeous daughter. Lovely place to have a get together.”

It’s not often that we see Jane post family pictures but it’s clear she has been having a great time spending quality time with them.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

