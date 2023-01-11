Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has reportedly reunited with her ex-boyfriend Michael Jones.

The presenter, 57, and Michael, 58, are said to have spent Boxing Day together – despite splitting up last year.

Coleen and Michael, who works in logistics for a supermarket chain, first began dating in 2021 after meeting on Tinder.

However, the two went their separate ways the following year – but seem to have reconnected over the festive period.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reunites with ex?

Loose Women star Coleen is said to be “taking things slowly” with Michael, following their reported reunion.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Coleen and Michael have always got on really well and nothing from that respect has changed.

“They are just taking things slowly, not labelling it and just seeing what happens.”

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

Wary of Coleen’s fame

Speaking to OK! Magazine about getting together the first time around, Michael said he was wary of swiping right because of Coleen’s fame.

“It was a bit of a dilemma,” he admitted. “So I had to think about it and do it for the right reasons – not even for one minute thinking she’d reply anyway.

“The surprising thing for me was that once I’d swiped we were a match straight away, which meant that she’d already liked me.”

Things ‘fizzle out’ for Loose Women star Coleen Nolan It was reported that things “fizzled out” for the pair last April

An insider alleged to The Sun at the time: “They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close. She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.

“Coleen enjoys the single life and has said she’ll soon be back online dating trying to find her dream match.”

A spokesperson also stated at the time: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

So have the “great friends” reunited romantically? Time will tell for our Col!

Coleen Nolan’s family

Coleen shares sons Shane, 34, and Jake, 30, with her former EastEnders actor husband, Shane Richie.

She also shares her daughter Ciara, 22, with her ex-husband Ray Fenson.

While Coleen was married to Shane from 1990 to 1999, she was married to Ray from 2007 to 2018.

