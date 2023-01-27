Charlene White looks serious on Loose Women
Loose Women star Charlene White reveals sad family death as fans rally around

Charlene gushed over her aunt's speech at the funeral

By Rebecca Carter

Loose Women star Charlene White has revealed a sad family death as her fans offered their condolences.

The I’m A Celebrity star shared the news to her Twitter on Thursday after attending her uncle’s funeral.

Charlene said her uncle died at the age of 91 and had been married to Charlene’s aunt for 49 years.

Charlene tweeted: “Today my aunt gave the most amazing speech at my uncle’s funeral. He was 91 & they’d been married 49 years.

“She had the packed church of about 300 ppl crying with laughter at her stories.

“Love took her to that pulpit today to spread joy. It was quite something to behold.”

Charlene‘s followers offered their condolences in the replies section.

Charlene White speaking to the camera on Loose Women
Charlene revealed she’s lost her uncle (Credit: ITV)

One person wrote: “Much condolenses to you and your aunt.”

Another said: “Sincere condolences to your family and what an amazing length of marriage your aunt sounds amazing.

Today my aunt gave the most amazing speech at my uncle’s funeral.

“I’m sure your uncle will live on through your families fond stories of him RIP.”

A third commented: “Sounds like beautiful memories to treasure Charlene.”

Someone else tweeted: “How beautiful.”

Charlene White looking away from camera on ITV show
Loose Women star Charlene gushed over her aunt’s speech at her uncle’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Charlene on losing her aunt during Covid

Charlene previously opened up about another loss she endured during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She lost one of her aunts in 2020 and Covid rules were in place when she attended the funeral.

During a heartbreaking segment on Loose Women, Charlene broke down as she spoke about sticking to the rules while the government didn’t.

She said in January 2022: “My family stuck by the rules. We had to bury family members without being able to hug each other.

“I stood by the graveside as grave diggers were filling that grave and watching my cousin was in floods of tears and not being able to hug her because we were following the rules.”

YouTube video player

Charlene also discussed the funeral during her appearance on I’m A Celebrity in November last year as she came face-to-face with MP Matt Hancock.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White reveals ‘secret pact’ with winner Jill Scott

In 2021, Hancock resigned as Health Secretary after his affair with then-aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed.

She told him: “I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

