Loose Women favourite rushed to hospital following ‘complications’ from op

Loose Women cast member Sophie Morgan has revealed she’s currently in hospital after suffering “complications” after a surgery.

The 37-year-old Loose Women star also updated fans on the campaign sparked by an incident where British Airways allegedly broke her £8,000 wheelchair.

Sophie was left paralysed from the chest down following a car accident in 2003.

Sophie shared that she’s in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women cast: Sophie Morgan accident

Last month, the disability advocate spoke out after she was stranded at Heathrow when the airline allegedly ‘damaged’ her wheelchair on a flight from Los Angeles to London.

Sophie was left paralysed from the chest down aged 18 after suffering a T6 spinal cord injury in 2003, when she was involved in a car accident.

And now, the TV presenter and author has updated fans on the recent steps she’s made for her accessible air travel campaign.

Sophie is a regular on ITV daytime show Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Sophie Morgan issues health update from hospital

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (February 15), Sophie gave fans an update on her health, sharing she had been kept in hospital after “complications” following an operation.

Writing to her 64k followers, she penned: “In the hospital atm. Complications post minor op.

“Sharing this to highlight that it takes a LOT for disabled ppl to find the energy to fight when their bodies are a battleground as is.”

Sophie didn’t share the nature of her surgery and the issues she’s now facing.

View this post on Instagram

Sophie shares another update

She also revealed to fans how things are going after the alleged flight incident last month.

“Progress update [plane emoji],” she began.

“Letter to PM from MP about to be circulated for signatures. Aviation experts consulting. Campaign launching next week. Global partnerships being established.”

In the hospital atm. Complications post minor op.

It didn’t take long for Sophie’s followers and pals to share their well wishes, in the wake of her hospital dash.

“Sending love and strength,” said one fan.

Another social media user penned: “Hope you feel better soon! Thank you for all you do for the disabled community.”

“You’re smashing it. Remember the rest is part of the work,” a third commented.

Someone else gushed: “You are incredible.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth fan wrote: “We are all behind you and with you. Thank you for sharing this!!!”

“Sending love and healing,” said another person.

