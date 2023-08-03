Lizzo has hit back at a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment and weight shaming.

The 35-year-old is being sued by three former dancers for alleged sexual harassment, weight-shaming, racial and religious discrimination. She’s also been accused of creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lizzo facing lawsuit over sexual harassment claims

American singer and rapper Lizzo has come under fire recently after being accused of sexual harassment and discrimination. She is being sued by three former dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

The lawsuit, alleges that Lizzo and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, created a “toxic” work environment. It claims that the Noelle, Davis, and Rodriguez were subject to sexual harassment, discrimination, and weight-shaming.

Davis alleges that Lizzo pressured her to touch a nude performer’s breasts at a club in Amsterdam. She also alleges that Quigley and Lizzo made disparaging remarks about her weight and body during their tour.

Williams and Rodriguez, meanwhile, allege that they were subjected to weight-shaming and racial discrimination during the tour too.

They also claim that black dancers were treated differently. Black dancers were allegedly accused of being “lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes”.

Lizzo has hit back (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lizzo hits back at lawsuit

However, today saw Lizzo hit back at the allegations.

In a statement, Lizzo said: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised,” she then continued. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She then continued. “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Grammy-winning artist slammed by fans

Later in the statement, Lizzo said: “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world.”

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she then added.

