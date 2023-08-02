Cake gate! Catherine Tyldesley’s viral ‘freebie’ birthday drama – bite by bite

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has found herself at the centre of a viral birthday drama – dubbed ‘cake gate.’

It all started when a small bakery posted an email from Catherine’s team asking for free cake.

Here’s a bite by bite rundown of everything that’s gone down in ‘cake gate’ so far.

Catherine’s event team asked for free cake (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Three Little Birds Bakery posted an email from Cath’s team

‘Cake gate’ all started six days ago (Thursday, July 27) when a small bakery – Three Little Birds Bakery – posted screenshots of an email conversation between the bakery and the event team of a well-known celebrity.

The email spoke about the team organising the star’s 40th birthday party.

They requested a 40th birthday cake, 100 cupcakes and a smaller cake for the star’s husband.

In exchange, they would give the bakery exposure on the star’s social media page as well as ‘promotion in OK Magazine’.

They wanted the cakes for free without paying a penny to the bakery.

It was later revealed that the 40th birthday party was that of Catherine Tyldesley.

The bakery rejected the request (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Three Little Birds Bakery replied back to Cath’s team

Three Little Birds Bakery then shared another screenshot of the email they replied back with.

They shared their comeback with their followers: “I’m so sorry to hear that your client has fallen on such hard times that they can’t afford to pay small businesses for their products.

“Unfortunately my mortgage provider doesn’t take payment ‘in the form of promotion of their socials’, and my staff can’t feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I’ll have to decline your very generous offer.”

Three Little Birds Bakery have been threatened with legal action (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bakery threatened with legal action

On Monday, July 31, Three Little Birds Bakery returned to Facebook to give an update on ‘Cake gate.’

The owner of the bakery, Rebecca Sever, wrote: “I’ve now been threatened with legal action by NVRLND as a response to this post which they say is encouraging defamation of their business. So in order to make sure our posts are being completely transparent and we aren’t spreading false information, let me just be completely clear.